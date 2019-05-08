Big Foot’s softball team kicked off the week on May 3 with a road game against East Troy, and the visiting Chiefs suffered a 10-2 loss.
After two scoreless innings, the Trojans got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third, then scoring one more run in the fourth inning to go up 3-0.
East Troy’s biggest offensive output came in the fifth inning, where they scored six runs.
The Chiefs responded with two runs in the top of the sixth to make it 9-2, and one run by East Troy in the bottom of the sixth finished off the scoring at 10-2.
Sophomore Hanah Nordmeyer had a solid day for the Chiefs, driving in an RBI and scoring a run while notching a pair of hits. Freshmen Jenna McCarthy and Riley Summers also had a pair of hits each, and Summers scored a run while McCarthy drove in an RBI.
In Big Foot’s other game of the week, the Chiefs took on Delavan-Darien, and the Comets picked up a decisive 10-0 victory.