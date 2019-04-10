Big Foot’s softball team kicked off the week with a home game against East Troy, and the visiting Trojans picked up a 14-1 win in five innings.
East Troy scored two or more runs in each inning, with five coming in the fifth frame.
Big Foot junior Riley Alness scored the team’s only run in the fourth inning. Senior Lynda Santiago went two-for-two on the day with a pair of singles.
Beloit Turner
In another matchup against a Trojan team, Big Foot fell again, this time 16-3.
Beloit kicked the game off with five runs in the first inning, then iced the game in the fourth with a seven-run frame.
Big Foot’s three runs came in the fifth inning when freshman Riley Summers, junior Kaleigh Baxter and Santiago all scored runs. Baxter and Santiago each drove in an RBI in the inning as well.