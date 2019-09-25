Big Foot's volleyball team split a pair of Rock Valley Conference games over the past week.
First, the Chiefs beat Whitewater 3-2 in a Sept. 17 match in Walworth. Big Foot won the first set 25-21, but the Whippets rallied back and won sets two and three 25-21 and 25-18.
Down 2-1, the Chiefs had a comeback of their own, winning set four 25-17 and finishing off Whitewater with a 15-8 fifth-set win.
The Chiefs' second game was a road contest against Brodhead on Sept. 19, which the home squad won 3-0.
Brodhead won the first two sets by a similar margin, taking the first 25-15 and the second 25-16. However, the Chiefs played them tighter in the third set, falling 25-19.