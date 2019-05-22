WILLIAMS BAY — After three straight losses to quality opponents, the Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team needed a pick-me-up.
They got just that on May 16 when they picked up a 9-0 victory over Edgerton in the Rock Valley Conference tournament.
It took the ChiefDogs a while to get the scoring started, with the first goal of the game not coming until the 25th minute when junior Hannah Palmer found the back of the net.
There was another gap between the first and the second goal of the game, which was a 57th-minute score by junior Abby Vandebogert to go up 2-0.
Senior Abby Peterson made sure the ChiefDogs fans didn’t have to wait as long for the third goal, scoring at the 63rd-mimute mark to go up 3-0.
After Big Foot defeated Edgerton 8-1 in their first meeting on April 8, when the Crimson Tide was only down by three after 70 minutes, it seemed like they had made a marked improvement since the beginning of the year.
But then the floodgates opened.
In the 79th minute, Vandebogert scored her second goal of the game. Less than a minute later, Palmer netted her second goal.
Three minutes after that, Vandebogert completed her hat trick to put Big Foot/Williams Bay up 6-0, which triggered a batch of subs to give many of the team’s starters a well-deserved break after a loaded week of games.
“Especially with the humidity today, I was trying to just rotate players around and give everybody a bit more playing time, build everybody’s confidence throughout the game,” head coach Rene Perez said. “We just need some rest on some of our legs, because some of these girls have been playing 90 minutes game after game.”
However, the offensive onslaught did not end when the reserves hit the field.
At the 83-minute mark, freshman Madison West scored to go up 7-0.
Two minutes later, junior Maya Torrez scored her first goal of the year, and senior Andriunna McGill scored her first goal of the year as well, to bring the score to 9-0.
In the span of eight minutes, the ChiefDogs scored six goals to turn a close contest into a clear blowout.
After losing three games by a total of only seven goals, winning one by nine served as a morale booster for BFWB.
“It is very crucial, because everyone gets down; it gets frustrating. We had some good opportunities, and we just couldn’t finish,” Perez said. “I think today it was a good team effort and team win all the way around.”