After rain postponed a highly anticipated April 30 soccer match between Big Foot/Williams Bay and McFarland with conference title stakes, the ChiefDogs only had a single game on the docket for the week.
When Clinton traveled to Williams Bay on May 2, the Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team put forth a massive offensive performance, beating the Cougars 10-0.
Senior Abby Peterson had a monster game, scoring four goals and picking up two assists. Junior Abby Vandebogert had an impressive game in her own right, scoring a pair of goals and notching three assists.
Those two weren’t the only ChiefDogs to have a multi-goal game, as senior Molly McEneany scored two goals as well.
Juniors Hannah Palmer and Olivia Peterson each scored one goal, while junior Taylor Barkes and freshman Madison West both picked up one assist apiece.