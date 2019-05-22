Big Foot/Williams Bay’s tennis team had a loaded schedule to finish off the regular season before heading into subsectional play.
The ChiefDogs kicked it off with a 5-2 win May 14 over Monroe.
Doubles was crucial in the BFWB victory, with all three doubles squads picking up wins. Seniors Christian Karabas and Gunnar Smith won 6-1, 6-4 at one doubles, and the three doubles squad of seniors A.J. Courier and Eli Hibl won by a similar 6-1, 6-3 score.
The closest doubles match was at two doubles, where juniors Jack Grunow and Owen Martin won 6-2, 5-7, 10-7.
A pair of singles wins clinched the win for BFWB. Junior Eman Carreno won 6-4, 7-6 (4), 11-9 at two singles, while freshman Nolan Peyer won 6-1, 6-1 at three singles.
Next up was a match against Waterford on May 15, which the Wolverines won 6-1.
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s lone win came at four singles, where junior John McHugh won 6-1, 6-2.
BFWB’s losses were not all bad, though. Grunow and Martin had a close loss at two doubles by a score of 7-6 (3), 6-4, while Karabas and Smith got some solid experience in facing one of the area’s best doubles teams in Sam and Josh Fay.
The ChiefDogs took on another Division 1 school on May 16 when they faced Elkhorn. While the Elks won the match, Big Foot/Williams Bay kept it close, losing 4-3.
All three wins came in doubles, as Karabas and Smith, Grunow and Martin and Hibl and Courier all topped their Elkhorn counterparts.
Carreno came close to winning his match at two doubles as well, falling 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 to Cole Reece.
Subsectionals
In the first round of the postseason at subsectionals on May 20, the ChiefDogs did well, finishing fourth out of nine squads as a team and sending two flights to the sectional.
The one doubles team of Karabas and Smith won their one match on the day to advance, and Hibl and Courier won two matches to move on at three doubles.