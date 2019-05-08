Despite going 1-1 over the past week, the Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis co-op has had a solid season so far, and the team’s efforts have been noticed. In the May 6 edition of the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings, the ChiefDogs ranked 10th in the state in Division 2.
In the first action of the week, Big Foot/Williams Bay took on East Troy in a home meet on May 1, and the ChiefDogs picked up a 5-2 win on their home court.
Big Foot’s strength came on the doubles side, as all three duos picked up wins.
Seniors Christian Karabas and Gunnar Smith beat Sam Jurgilanis and Griffin Gerber 6-2, 7-5 at one doubles. At two doubles, juniors Jack Grunow and Owen Martin won 6-2, 6-2 over Paul Friemuth and Connor Paulin.
Three doubles saw a comeback win for seniors A.J. Courier and Eli Hibl. The pair lost the first set 6-2, but charged back with a 6-2 win in the second set and an 11-9 win in the third set to finish off their win over Zack Burke and Nick Schwall.
In singles, a pair of players won to clinch the team victory.
Junior Eman Carreno picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win over Connor Knudsen at two singles. Freshman Nolan Peyer won 6-3, 7-5 against Mac Dudkiewicz.
The ChiefDogs had a close loss in their next contest, falling 4-3 to Whitewater.
At one doubles, Karabas and Smith topped Colin Chenoweth and Broderick Frye 6-0, 6-1. The two doubles team of Grunow and Hibl did equally well, winning 6-1, 6-0.
The three doubles squad of Martin and Courier lost a hard-fought match. After losing the first set 6-1, the BFWB pair won the second set 6-4. In the third set, it was close to the last point, with Courier and Martin falling 10-8.
Big Foot’s only singles win was at four singles when Kyle Gerdes beat Henry Bresser 6-3, 6-3.
Peyer lost a close match at three singles, losing 7-6 in the first set, winning 7-5 in the second, then falling by a score of 10-2 in the deciding set.