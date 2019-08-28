The Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis co-op had a loaded schedule, playing in 10 matches over the course of five days.
The team got it started on Aug. 21 with a pair of matches against Racine St. Catherine’s and Oak Creek. The ChiefDogs fell 6-1 to Oak Creek, but beat St. Cat’s 5-2.
BFWB’s only win against Oak Creek came at one doubles, where the pairing of Clare Heckert and Emily Gauger topped Emma McCoy and Emma Lezala 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles was again a strength against St. Catherine’s, with Big Foot sweeping all three doubles flights. On the singles side, they also picked up wins by Jameson Gregory at two singles and Morgan Berg at four singles.
On Aug. 22, the ChiefDogs faced off against Cudahy/St. Francis and Racine Park, picking up big wins in both matches. BFWB beat Cudahy/St. Francis 7-0 and Racine Park 6-1, with the only loss coming at one doubles in a three-set thriller that was not decided until the third set score was 10-8.
On Aug. 23 and 24, the ChiefDogs played in the Badger Sweet Sixteen Tournament in Lake Geneva, with six matches over the course of the two-day event.
Big Foot/Williams Bay beat Racine Case by a score of 5-2, with the closest win coming at three singles where Casey Kirschlager fought through a grueling 10-8 win in the third set to come out on top.
The ChiefDogs faced off against the host Badgers on Aug. 23, and while the home team won 6-1, the top BFWB doubles pairing of Heckert and Gauger defeated a talented Badger squad of Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey 7-5, 6-3.
Lastly on the first day, Big Foot/Williams Bay beat Stoughton 5-2, with the strong ChiefDogs doubles sweeping and Kirschlager and Hannah Palmer picking up singles wins to clinch the victory.
Day two of the Badger tournament saw a trio of hotly contested matchups for Big Foot/Williams Bay.
First up was Kenosha Indian Trail, to whom BFWB lost by a 5-2 score. Their two wins came at one doubles and three doubles, with Heckert and Gauger winning the top flight and Hanah Nordmeyer and Katie Kirschlager winning at three doubles.
Against Elkhorn, the ChiefDogs won a nail-biter 4-3. Once again, all three doubles pairs won their matches, and a clutch three-set victory at two singles by Jameson Gregory gave BFWB the win over a team they will need to face in the postseason.
Last up was Janesville Craig, and the ChiefDogs pulled off another close win 4-3.
BFWB saw their two doubles team of Keaton Sperling and Annie Rowe, as well as the three doubles pair of Nordmeyer and Katie Kirschlager, pick up wins, while Gregory at two singles and Berg at three singles also won their matches.