Big Foot’s baseball squad hosted Rock Valley Conference rival McFarland on April 23. The visitors did not show much hospitality, edging the Chiefs 11-10.
The Chiefs started the game off well, scoring four runs in the first inning and five in the second to take a 9-2 lead. Their lead stayed more or less the same throughout most of the game, and at the end of the sixth, they led 10-4.
McFarland had an offensive explosion in the top of the seventh inning, though, scoring seven runs to go ahead 11-10. Big Foot was unable to regain its lead in the bottom of the inning.
Senior Jack Hereley had a strong day at the plate for Big Foot, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Senior Nolan Gosse also had a good day, going 3-for-4 with one double, one RBI and three runs scored.
After losing to a final-frame comeback, the Chiefs won a game April 26 with a last-inning comeback of their own, beating Delavan-Darien 5-4 with a walkoff victory.
Delavan’s only runs of the game came in a four-run fourth inning that put them up 4-0.
Big Foot chipped away at its deficit with two runs in the fifth inning, then sealed the win with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Four Chiefs all picked up RBIs, with Hereley, sophomore Anthony Hibl, senior Colton Berg and senior Aaron Nielsen all driving in a run in the contest.