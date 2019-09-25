WALWORTH — On Sept. 21, Big Foot finally had the grand opening of its state-of-the-art football facilities, and the school had reunions and gatherings galore to celebrate the occasion, including a pregame cookout and a ceremony dedicating a newly constructed press box in honor of longtime Big Foot supporter, coach and teacher Jim Haeni.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature did not get the memo.
With a steady rain throughout the game and festivities, the new turf field was put to the test. And it held up better than a muddy grass field would have, helping the Chiefs to a 27-25 victory over Clinton that was a messy affair by both teams.
Combined, the two teams lost five fumbles, with a handful of other fumbles that the offenses recovered, and countless tough snaps that forced both quarterbacks to improvise on broken plays.
“We were not playing clean offense, defense, anything. Mistakes were made all over the place. But I give a lot of credit to Clinton. They took advantage of it, and they really tested us to our limits,” head coach Mike Welden said.
Weather was not the only hurdle the Chiefs had to overcome, with four or five players on the sidelines in street clothes due to injury, including two-way starters and the team’s primary kicker. Also banged up was well-rounded star Jack Gillingham, who played in the game with a soft cast club wrapped around his left hand.
As a receiver, being limited to only one hand relegated Gillingham mostly to blocking and decoy duties. But he still had an effective defensive performance in the contest, putting consistent pressure on Clinton in both running and passing situations.
More than his impact on the field, Gillingham playing through the pain made a sizable impact on the Big Foot sidelines.
“The kid’s an absolute baller, and it’s why I have so much respect for him, and so does the team. Because whenever we need a play, he’s going to help us out,” Welden said. “He knew his role coming in wasn’t going to be the same, but he accepted it, because he just wanted to win.”
In the first quarter, both teams were still acclimating themselves to the field conditions, and no points were scored, as the teams traded punts and fumbles.
Just a minute and a half into the second quarter, Clinton kicked off the scoring, as quarterback Jack Henschler broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Cougars ahead 7-0.
Big Foot fumbled on the first play of its next drive, setting up the Cougars with favorable field position. Clinton capitalized on the chance, as Tyler Harrington scored on a two-yard rush with 8:42 remaining until halftime. The extra point was blocked by Big Foot, though, so the deficit was only 13-0.
The Chiefs punted on their next drive, and forced Clinton to punt as well. But the Cougars snapped the ball over the punter’s head, leading to a Big Foot fumble recovery at the 20-yard line. A few plays later, running back Cole Vance scored on a 10-yard rush for the first Big Foot points of the game, making it a 13-6 ballgame after a missed two-point conversion.
Clinton’s next drive went the same way, with a three-and-out turning into a botched snap on the punt that set the Chiefs up in the red zone. This time, Vance punched in a 6-yard rushing score, and the extra point was good, tying the game at 13-13, which held in the remaining 4:44 for a tie at halftime.
It did not take long for the Chiefs to break the tie once the second half began, as receiver Owen Martin scored a 33-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Basil Demco just a minute and 42 seconds into the third quarter. Demco punched in a two-point conversion, and Big Foot went up 21-13.
With a couple of punts and a fumble burning clock, neither team got on the board again until the halfway point of the third quarter, when Henschler rushed for his second touchdown of the game with 6:43 left in the quarter. Clinton’s two-point conversion was no good, and Big Foot still had a 21-19 lead.
On Big Foot’s next drive, the Cougars blocked a punt, then marched down the field to take their first lead since halfway through the second quarter on a 17-yard rush by Henschler. The Cougars once again failed on a two-point conversion attempt, and their lead was only four points, 25-21.
While they did not know it at the time, missing both of those two-point tries would be Clinton’s downfall in the game.
Early in the fourth quarter, Big Foot’s coaching staff was in a gambling mood.
At the 11:46 mark, on fourth down and four at the 44-yard line, the Chiefs lined up and forced Clinton to jump off sides for a first down. On fourth down and 22 to go from the 44 just a minute and 23 seconds later, the Chiefs went for it again, this time with a pass falling incomplete.
After a Clinton punt, Big Foot once again faced a fourth-down play, this time fourth and four from the 30-yard line with 6:32 left on the clock. On the play, Martin ran down the seam and caught a pass right at the goal line to score what would be the winning touchdown, putting Big Foot ahead 27-25.
With the top threat Gillingham hampered by injury, fellow senior pass-catcher Martin stepped up, leading the Chiefs with three catches for 48 receiving yards and a pair of scores in weather that was less-than-ideal for a successful passing game.
Demco had all the faith in the world that Martin would be able to make up for the team’s injury woes.
“Losing Jack last week, I told Owen right after the game, ‘Next week, you’re gonna have the biggest game of your life,’” Demco said.
The sophomore quarterback had a solid game in his own right, throwing for 104 yards and two scores while also running in a two-point conversion. The two fumbles caused by the wet conditions, however, put a slight damper on the overall stat line.
Vance led the rushing attack for the Chiefs with 75 yards on 16 carries and a pair of scores.
With the win, the Chiefs have their first winning streak of the year at two victories in a row. That streak will be put to the test next week against another team on a hot streak when McFarland travels to Walworth after winning its past three games.
Both teams come into the contest with a 3-2 record in conference play, making the game a critical one for the Rock Valley Conference standings and potential playoff eligibility. Adding to the excitement for the game, the 7 p.m. kickoff is the Chiefs’ homecoming game, as a week’s worth of celebrations comes to a head under the Friday night lights.