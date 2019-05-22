DELAVAN — It has been a rough season in terms of weather, especially for the Williams Bay baseball team.
The Bulldogs went almost a month in the middle of the season with only a single practice on their own field — whether due to rain-soaked conditions or away games — which put a damper on their ability to practice.
However, they have persevered and improved, and the offense has been more alive at the end of the season to show the fruits of their labor.
Despite the offensive gains, the Bay still lost to Delavan-Darien 12-2 on May 20.
From the start of the game, Bay senior pitcher Jack Kuiper was throwing hard and hitting the strike zone. However, the downside of being on target was that when the Comets batters made contact, the ball went far, leading to a 3-0 Delavan-Darien lead in the first inning.
Bay head coach Matt Dunlap had no issue with his team playing sound fundamentally, but allowing some hard hits.
“We’ll take a loss based off of hits any day. It’s when you get the passed balls, wild pitches, walks — that’s where it gets kind of frustrating. To have a team hit the ball, that’s their job,” Dunlap said.
After a scoreless second for both teams, in the top of the third inning Kuiper helped his own cause, singling to score freshman Ian Pierce, then scored himself off a double by sophomore Sam Norton to make it 3-2.
The Comets responded in the bottom of the third with another three-run inning to bring the lead to 6-2.
Two runs in the fourth, then four more in the sixth finished off the scoring for the game at 12-2.
While it has been a challenging year for the Bulldogs, as the regular season comes to an end, Dunlap is proud of his team for fighting through the adversity.
“Our guys have done a really good job getting that effort in the gym whenever we’ve been able to. We’re growing, maybe not as fast as one would like, but that’s all we can expect,” Dunlap said.
The Bulldogs also had three other games on the week, and while they did not win, the offense showed more flashes of the improvement Dunlap mentioned.
On May 14, Williams Bay traveled to Parkview for a doubleheader, and the hometown Vikings swept 8-3 and 9-3.
In the 8-3 loss, it was the top of the Bulldogs lineup that did most of the damage, as Norton drove in three RBIs, while Jack Kuiper scored two runs and freshman Collin Kuiper scored one.
The 9-3 loss saw the production come from the middle, as junior Nate Mannelli and sophomore Harley Knight each drove in one RBI, and Norton, Jack Kuiper and Collin Kuiper all scored a run.
On May 16, the Bay faced Deerfield and once again scored three runs, in a 13-3 loss.
Sophomore Charlie Schultz and junior Marc Gallegos drove in one RBI apiece, while Norton, Knight and Collin Kuiper each scored a run.