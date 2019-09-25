After losing 65-6 to sixth-ranked Oakfield on Sept. 13, Williams Bay’s football team jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire when they hit the road to face seventh-ranked Algoma on Sept. 21.
Once again, the higher-ranked team came out on top, as the Wolves beat the Bay 58-0.
In 11-man football, it may take five or six standout athletes on a single team to dominate a game. However, in eight-man football, sometimes three or four players can command a game, as the Bulldogs learned early against Algoma.
The Wolves put up 36 points in the first quarter, thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns by running back Jordan Deringer and two passing scores and a rushing touchdown by quarterback Carter Zimmerman.
With a pair of explosive athletes like those two, as well as 6-foot-4, 312-pound lineman Elijah Ritchie and 6-foot-2, 240-pound lineman Carter Dachelet, Algoma presented some tough matchups for the young Bay squad.
“They have a couple of bigger kids, so they were able to set the tone from the get-go. And we just weren’t able to combat their size,” Bay head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.
After scoring 36 in the first quarter, Algoma slowed down offensively in the remainder of the game, only picking up 14 points in the second off another Deringer touchdown rush and a running score by Kaden Vardon.
Zimmerman returned a kickoff 74 yards in the third quarter to close out the scoring and finish the game at 58-0. Neither team added a point in the fourth quarter.
It has been a difficult start to the schedule for the Bulldogs, who have played one of the top teams in Iowa and two of the top teams in Wisconsin in their first five games. On the pessimistic side, the team has not won a game yet this year. But on the optimistic side, they have earned a hard-knocks education on what it takes to be a top-tier team.
“We’ve had a pretty tough start to the season, playing some really tough football teams. But in the end, it’s good experience for us to see these elite teams, and ultimately give us something to work toward,” Tomaszewski said.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a Sept. 27 road matchup against Saint Mary Catholic in Neenah. Similar to Williams Bay, Saint Mary has had a rough start to the season, with an 0-5 record of their own. As such, the Bulldogs have a golden opportunity to pick up the first win in eight-man football program history.
“I think that’s our biggest issue right now. We have nobody that’s ever won a varsity football game before on our team. I think that’s the next step in the process — learning how to win,” Tomaszewski said.