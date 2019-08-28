WILLIAMS BAY — On Aug. 24, football was back in Williams Bay. For the first time since 2015, the Bulldogs had a varsity eight-man football game.
And while the 60-0 loss was not exactly what anyone had in mind, it was better than not having a team at all.
“It’s nice to have varsity football — that’s a positive,” head coach Jon Tomaszewski said, chuckling.
The Bay’s first game of the year came against New London High School from New London, Iowa. After Madison Abundant Life cancelled its football team a couple of months before the season, Williams Bay had to fill its first week up any way possible.
In this case, that meant facing off against Iowa’s reigning eight-man state champion.
When the visiting Tigers took the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown and then scored three more touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 27-0, it was clear that they were a more experienced team that would be destined to win the game.
However, the Bulldogs did show flashes of potential throughout the game.
Halfway through the second quarter, defensive end Jake Oertel had a strip sack of Tigers quarterback Ethan Streeter, which was recovered by fellow Bulldog Jacob DeLeon.
Shortly after, the Bay strung together a couple of nice plays to move down the field, before two penalties in a row stalled the offense.
Quarterback Cole Oertel, a sophomore who had not started a football game at any level prior to kickoff, threw for 40 yards in the game against a talented Tigers defense, including a couple of completions under heavy pressure.
Despite the potential the Bulldogs showed, Tomaszewski has imparted to his players that they cannot just be content with having potential to be a good team; they have to live up to the potential, too.
“I tell the guys potential is the death of good teams. You can’t just live off potential. I think we definitely had some good points we can look back to and build on,” Tomaszewski said.
The Aug. 24 loss was only the first game back for the varsity program, so it is not the end of the world for Williams Bay to lose, no matter the score. With nine more games in the season, the inexperienced Bulldogs will undoubtedly improve as they gain confidence.
“I hope after we watch the film, we have stuff we can point to and say, ‘This is where we went wrong here; this is what we can improve.’ I’m sure there will be plenty of that stuff in the film, and we continue to grow as a team,” Tomaszewski said.