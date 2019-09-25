WALWORTH — Two days after Big Foot held its new athletic complex’s grand opening football game, the Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team made its debut on the turf field in a Sept. 23 match against East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle.
With construction only recently being completed, the ChiefDogs had not even had a chance to practice on the field before the game. When the team went out for warm-ups just before game time, they had to try to learn how to play the field much the way they would in a road match.
Despite the excitement of experiencing the new field, the visiting squad spoiled the party, beating BFWB by a score of 5-2.
Though the final score does not reflect it, the ChiefDogs looked good to start the game.
Both squads went back and forth with quality scoring opportunities in the opening minutes. But it was Big Foot/Williams Bay that capitalized first when Matt Tuchscherer outran the defense and sneaked a shot past the Trojans’ goalkeeper to go up 1-0 in the 12th minute.
Two minutes later, East Troy netted the equalizer, as Connor Erdmann scored from long distance to make it a 1-1 game.
The Trojans took the lead in the 21st minute and never looked back. On the play, Hunter Cliffgard redirected a corner kick into the back of the net.
The remainder of the first half was scoreless, and at halftime, Big Foot/Williams Bay looked like they had a puncher’s chance of beating East Troy, even though the Trojans came into the match with a superior 7-3 record to Big Foot’s 2-7-2 mark.
East Troy was able to pull away in the second half, though, using their speed to disarm the ChiefDogs defense. While many soccer teams will try to dissect their opponents with a barrage of quick passes, the Trojans’ typical game plan is just to get the ball at the feet of an attacker and go, which provided an interesting challenge for Big Foot/Williams Bay.
“We played them last year, and they did what they did today — just straight ahead and fast,” head coach Keith Blakeman said. “It’s different to defend; we’re just not good at it.”
In the 56th and 65th minutes, Erdmann scored his second and third goals of the game to put the Trojans ahead 4-1 and give the junior forward a hat trick in the game. East Troy’s final goal came in the 72nd minute off the foot of Cliffgard.
Forward Alex Garcia was able to lift the spirits of ChiefDogs fans just before the final buzzer, as he slipped through the defense and scored with just four seconds on the clock to bring the final score to 5-2.
As the season continues on, each game is a learning experience for a Big Foot/Williams Bay team that features more sophomores than seniors.
“Every game is important for them, so every time we see a different team is building for the future,” Blakeman said.
In BFWB’s other game of the week, the ChiefDogs fell 3-0 to Racine Case in a Sept. 19 contest held in Williams Bay.