Big Foot/Williams Bay’s soccer team had a busy weekend, with four games over the course of three days from Thursday to Saturday.
First up was a Sept. 12 road match against Rock Valley Conference foe McFarland, which the Spartans won 6-1.
Next was a match against Walworth County rival Delavan-Darien on Sept. 13 as part of the Milton Invite. The Comets beat the ChiefDogs 8-0.
BFWB faced the host Milton Red Hawks on Sept. 14, and the home team won a closely contested match 2-1.
The ChiefDogs closed out the week with a big 10-0 win over Milwaukee Lutheran.