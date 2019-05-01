WILLIAMS BAY — With rain on the horizon and a stiff wind blowing, the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team April 25 took on Jefferson in subpar conditions. The team’s performance, though, was anything but subpar, as they beat the visiting Eagles 5-0 to stay undefeated.
As the wind blew from one goal to the other, each team would need to kick into the breeze for one half. The ChiefDogs had to fight against the elements in the first half, which hampered their offensive attack early on.
While BFWB was able to get plenty of scoring chances, a combination of the wind and solid goalie play by Jefferson kept the score tied 0-0 for the majority of the first half.
At the 38-minute mark, though, the ChiefDogs finally got on the board. Senior Abby Peterson gained possession of the ball deep in Big Foot’s territory and took it coast-to-coast for a goal that showcased both her speed and scoring touch.
In the remaining seven minutes of the half, the scoring drought returned, and BFWB held a 1-0 lead at the break.
Just after play resumed, the heavy rain began, and with it came the Big Foot offense.
Peterson kicked off the scoring again in the second half, scoring in the 55th minute to go ahead 2-0.
It only took three more minutes for the ChiefDogs to score again, this time with junior Hannah Palmer scoring to go up 3-0. Palmer also picked up an assist in the game and earned the praise of head coach Rene Perez for her role in the win.
“Got a lot of energy from Hannah. A couple of those goals, we got off of her just working hard and pressuring them and creating on mistakes,” Perez said.
As the rain and the wind got worse, Jefferson was hardly able to get the ball past midfield, and Big Foot/Williams Bay freshman goalkeeper Maylani Venegas did not have to make a save the entire second half.
BFWB was able to capitalize on the sloppy weather again in the 72nd minute when senior Molly McEneany scored to go up 4-0.
With a four-goal lead and a game against Evansville the next night, Perez pulled his starters and let the team’s reserves get a bit of extra playing time in the remainder of the contest.
The bench players picked up where the starters left off, and freshman Kaitlyn Colquhoun netted a shot in the 87th minute to close out the scoring at 5-0.
Big Foot/Williams Bay had a strong scoring performance, but in this case, a good defense may have been the best offense.
“Our defense played phenomenally. Every time they got the ball, we won it and we played it out,” Perez said. “We were controlling it and pushing it.”
Evansville
On April 26, the ChiefDogs took on Evansville, and the Blue Devils were able to beat BFWB 2-1.
A pair of goals by Evansville junior Abby Eftemoff were the difference in the matchup.
Peterson scored Big Foot’s lone goal.
East Troy
Big Foot/Williams Bay looked better their next time out, beating East Troy 5-1 on April 29.
The ChiefDogs seized the lead early, as junior Abby Vandebogert scored two first-half goals, and freshman Madison West added another, to put the team up 3-0 at halftime.
Junior Taylor Barkes scored early in the second half to stretch the lead to 4-0 before an East Troy goal made it 4-1.
Cloquhoun scored her second goal of the week in the 66th minute to finish the scoring for the team.