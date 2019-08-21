Last season’s Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis co-op was a very young group, with juniors and sophomores making up the majority of the roster, and a first-year head coach.
This year, though, with head coach Adam Westhauser coming back with a year of BFWB coaching experience and only one departing senior out of 10 varsity spots, the ChiefDogs’ hopes are high.
“This year we’re going to have a really strong lineup,” senior Hannah Palmer said. “I think we’re going to do really good things.”
Palmer returns for her third year on varsity after serving as the team’s top singles player a year ago. And fellow senior Clare Heckert made a trip to the state tournament as a sophomore and has played both one doubles and one singles in her four-year career. So the ChiefDogs bring back some solid experience at the top.
As an inexperienced squad last season, Big Foot/Williams Bay had to swap players around frequently to try to fill their roster as best they could. Now that those same players have seen so much varsity action, the coaches have a better feel for where everybody fits in.
“We’re definitely much deeper than last year. We’ve played so many different lineups,” Westhauser said. “We’re picking spots and trying to see what fits best instead of trying to play in a spot because we don’t have someone who can fit into that spot.”
The team’s number-one goal, as it is every year, is to win a conference title. With many of Rock Valley Conference’s teams losing a number of last year’s top players, the ChiefDogs will be in prime position to fight for the RVC crown.
“I think we’d be able to go really far in conference as a team and individually. We’re really excited to see what we can do with that,” Heckert said.
One new challenge the team will face this year is a change in their postseason opponents. BFWB will move up from Division 2 to Division 1 for their subsectional and sectional tournaments, which will mean facing off against the region’s top dog, Badger, as well as other larger Walworth County schools like Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien.
Regardless of their opponents, the ChiefDogs hope to have a couple of players advance through the postseason and onto the state tournament, after none of their athletes qualified a season ago.