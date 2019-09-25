Big Foot/Williams Bay's tennis team had a busy week, with five matches. Oddly enough, all five of them were decided by a score of 5-2, with the ChiefDogs winning two and losing three.
First up was a 5-2 win in conference play over Jefferson on Sept. 17. Wins in all three doubles flights as well as two and three singles won the match for BFWB.
Top doubles pairing Clare Heckert and Emily Gauger picked up the match's only 6-0, 6-0 win. And the two doubles squad of Annie Rowe and Keaton Sperling gutted out a 4-6, 7-5, 10-3 victory.
Next, the ChiefDogs fell 5-2 to Rock Valley Conference rival East Troy on Sept. 19.
East Troy's strength was their singles play, with all four flights beating their BFWB counterparts. Big Foot/Williams Bay's two victories came at one doubles by Heckert and Gauger, and three doubles at the hands of Katie Kirschlager and Faith Long.
On Sept. 21, the ChiefDogs played three matches at an invitational in Kohler, winning one and losing two.
Big Foot/Williams Bay's win came against Shorewood, with all three doubles pairings winning for the CheifDogs, and two singles player Jameson Gregory and three singles Casey Kirschlager picking up victories as well.
Against the host team Kohler, BFWB's only wins were by Gregory at two singles and Heckert and Gauger at one doubles.
In the loss to Prairie School, Big Foot/Williams Bay's wins came at two doubles by Rowe and Sperling and three doubles by Katie Kirschlager and Hanah Nordmeyer.