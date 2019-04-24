The Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team kept its undefeated record alive with a pair of wins.
On April 18, the ChiefDogs traveled to Palmyra-Eagle, where they picked up a 5-2 win over their Rock Valley Conference foe.
Junior Hannah Palmer scored a pair of goals and picked up an assist to lead the offense.
Senior Abby Peterson scored a goal and an assist in the game, while juniors Taylor Barkes and Abby Vandebogert scored one goal apiece.
BFWB had a home game on April 22, hosting the Delavan-Darien Comets, and the ChiefDogs shut out their opponents in a 3-0 win.
Peterson had a hand in all three of the Big Foot/Williams Bay goals, scoring two and assisting on Palmer’s goal. Kaitlyn Colquhoun picked up an assist as well.