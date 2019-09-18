When Whitewater and Big Foot took the field on Sept. 13, it was a crossroads for both teams. Both had a 1-2 record, and a win would go a long way in helping either team’s case for a playoff push nearly halfway through the season.
With the game taking place at Perkins Field on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, it was a game with a lot on the line in an out-of-the-ordinary locale. A week after an unusual situation got the better of the Chiefs when they unveiled their new own new turf field back home in a losing effort, head coach Mike Welden had learned his lesson the hard way.
“I probably did a better job of taking that into account this week,” Welden said. “We made sure we at least gave them a half hour on the field to take pictures and walk around, see the locker room, do those things. They’re kids and they want to check it out. But they could get it out of their system, and get into our normal pregame routine.”
That approach paid off, as Big Foot defeated Whitewater 33-18 in a wire-to-wire win.
It did not take long for the Chiefs to get on the board. Just a minute and a half into the game, Big Foot’s jack-of-all-trades Jack Gillingham scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown to go ahead 7-0.
After falling behind early in each of their first three games this season, Welden was glad to see his team get off on the right foot.
“We finally got off to a fast start. It was nice to see something go well early for us,” he said.
For much of the remainder of the quarter, neither team was able to hit pay dirt, but Whitewater found the end zone with 2:19 left on a 13-yard run by running back Will Leibbrand. The Whippets missed their extra point, and the Chiefs led 7-6.
Big Foot extended its lead about a minute later when quarterback Basil Demco tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Gillingham. The Chiefs also missed their point after, making the score 13-6.
They lengthened their lead halfway through the second quarter when Demco and Gillingham hooked up for another touchdown, this one an 80-yarder, to make it 20-6.
A Whitewater score with 2:22 left until halftime cut the deficit to a one-score game at 20-12, but a 7-yard receiving score from Demco to Gillingham with just six seconds left until the break made it a two-touchdown lead again 27-12.
Whitewater was the only team to put up points in the third quarter, as Liebbrand scored on a 56-yard rush halfway through the period to bring the score to 27-18. The Chiefs iced the game with a minute remaining when running back Cole Vance scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give Big Foot at 33-18 final score.
The Chiefs offense was clicking on all cylinders, with 180 rushing yards and 245 passing yards. All of those passing yards came at the hand of Demco in the best performance of his young career, going 11-for-19 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Gillingham caught seven of those passes for 203 yards and all three touchdowns. The 203 receiving yards was the second-highest mark in the state for Week Four, behind only Bret Kostka of Osseo-Fairchild who had 231 yards on nine catches.
Next up on the schedule for Big Foot is a home game against Clinton. Rather than being played on a typical Friday night, the Chiefs and Cougars will do battle on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m., so that Big Foot can honor the players from its 2009 football team on the 10th anniversary of the team’s state title.
That unorthodox starting time and fanfare could end up in Big Foot’s favor. Clinton is coming into the matchup with an 0-4 record, being outscored 142-14 so far this season, and in some years, the Big Foot players might end up overlooking foes they figure to beat.
However, Welden thinks that being taken out of their normal routine for the third week in a row will keep his players focused.
“I think being a Saturday, a huge reunion game, that’s something nobody will look past and take for granted,” Welden said.