WALWORTH — In the powerhouse Rock Valley Conference, every season features a handful of teams that are legitimate contenders for the Division 2 baseball state title, with Jefferson as the runner-up last year and Beloit Turner making the final four the year before.
While the Big Foot Chiefs haven’t been in the state title hunt the past few years, they’ve taken on a reputation as an upset threat, beating Beloit and Whitewater last season. They kept that image alive on April 18 when they pulled off an upset over sixth-ranked Jefferson 6-5 in extra innings.
Jefferson started the game in the driver’s seat, scoring one run in each of the first two innings to lead 2-0.
The Chiefs were able to tie the game in the bottom of the third. After a pair of ground-outs to start the inning, senior lead-off hitter Kaleb Greco started a two-out rally with a walk. Senior Nolan Gosse singled to put a man on first and second, and sophomore Anthony Hibl knocked in a double to drive both runners home.
In the top of the fourth, Jefferson reclaimed its lead with another one-run inning. The Eagles scored again in the top of the fifth and threatened to do more damage, with runners on first and second with no outs.
However, at that point, Big Foot head coach Steve Bochat made a pitching change to bring senior Braden Buchholz to the mound in a high-stakes situation. Even with the game in the balance, Bochat did not have any doubts, and neither did Buchholz.
“We haven’t used him a lot, and when I went out there, I said, ‘Hey get us out of here,’ and he said, ‘I’ll get us out of here.’ He did it; he had confidence,” Bochat said.
Buchholz was able to retire three of the next four batters, with the only base-runner coming from a walk that did not score any runs, keeping the score at a 4-2 Eagles lead.
He did not get out of the inning unscathed alone, though. On the inning’s final out, Jefferson senior Justin Draeger hit a hard fly ball to deep centerfield, but Greco was able to show off his impressive range to make an improbable running catch.
Buchholz continued to pitch well in the sixth, forcing all three batters he faced to hit into outs.
Knowing his teammates had his back is part of why Buchholz was able to keep the nerves at bay in the close game.
“Obviously it was a tough situation, but nonetheless I trusted my team’s good defense behind me,” Buchholz said. “I did my job, threw strikes, and they helped me out a lot. It was a good team effort.”
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Chiefs offense came alive again, scoring three runs to put them ahead 5-4.
Senior Colton Berg started off the inning with an infield bloop single, with junior Cole Vance replacing him on the base path as a courtesy runner. Senior Max Hildebrandt then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Vance over to second base.
Senior Sam Dickerson picked up a single, and then senior Aaron Nielsen came in to pinch hit for Buchholz and drew a walk. Buchholz returned to the lineup in a re-entry switch once Nielsen reached first base to load the bases.
Greco came to the plate with runners in scoring position. Knowing that the team needed him, he delivered with a two RBI single to tie the game 4-4.
“I just wanted to get a hit. I knew I had to. I’m the lead-off hitter. They all rely on me. I just had to do my job, and I did,” Greco said.
Greco and Buchholz then executed a double steal to get to second and third base, and a wild pitch a few pitches later allowed Buchholz to score and give the Chiefs a 5-4 lead with one inning remaining.
In the top of the seventh, Buchholz forced the first batter to pop up, then walked the second batter. Sensing that his pitcher was tired, Bochat made a pitching change that brought Greco to the mound.
The inherited runner eventually came around to score, tying the game at five. When Big Foot was unable to score in the bottom of the seventh, the contest headed to extra innings.
Jefferson only got one base runner in the top of the eighth, unable to score a run on Greco, giving Big Foot a chance for a walk-off win.
The Chiefs loaded the bases with a mix of walks, hits and errors, and with Vance at third base, a wild pitch by the Eagles’ Nathan Hebbe allowed Vance to score the winning run in an unconventional way.
With a wild pitch giving Big Foot a lead in the sixth inning and the win in the eighth, Bochat was glad to see his team come out on the right side of a strange play for once.
“You’ve got to take advantage of situations. People have been doing it to us all year, so it’s nice to be on the other side of that coin where it finally fell our way,” Bochat said.
The Chiefs entered the game with a 1-5 record in their last six games, so to beat a vaunted opponent is a morale booster that could help get the season back on track.
“We needed a big confidence booster, because we’ve been losing the past couple games. So this one was a really big game to get,” Greco said.
Before their close win against Jefferson, the Chiefs fell on the road against the Eagles 4-2 on April 16 in a close loss.
Both teams picked up a run in the first inning, then Big Foot took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third before Jefferson scored three-straight runs to clinch the victory.
Hibl drove in the only run for the Chiefs, and Greco scored both runs.
Evansville
The day after their upset win, Big Foot traveled to Evansville, where the hometown Blue Devils beat the visitors 8-7.
Big Foot scored one run in the first inning and then three more in both the third and fourth innings to set themselves up with a 7-0 lead.
Evansville chipped away, though, with one run in the fourth, plus four in the fifth and three more in the seventh for a walk-off win.
Hibl once again led the team in RBIs with three, and Gillingham was close behind with two. Greco and senior Nolan Gosse both scored two runs apiece.
Only two of Big Foot’s eight runs allowed were earned, while only one of the seven runs Evansville allowed was earned in a game that saw the Chiefs commit five errors to Evansville’s four.