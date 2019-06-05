After picking up a big upset in a 3-0 first-round win over Whitewater, the Big Foot baseball team made it two upsets in a row May 28 by defeating Jefferson 1-0 in extra innings in Jefferson.
It was a pitcher’s duel through the seven innings of regulation time, with neither team mustering up any offense. With the score at 0-0, the Eagles and Chiefs headed to the eighth inning and then to the ninth, still scoreless.
Big Foot was able to break through in the top of the ninth, as junior Sam Dickerson drove in junior Jack Gillingham for the game’s only run.
After pitching a seven-inning shutout in the first round against Whitewater, senior Jack Hereley one-upped himself against Jefferson, throwing eight and two-third innings of scoreless ball with seven strikeouts before hitting the 100-pitch limit. Senior Brock Schoenbeck recorded the final out of the game for the Chiefs.
After a pair of improbable upsets, however, the Chiefs could not keep the playoff magic going the next day against Elkhorn, falling 13-3 to the Elks in the regional final.
While the loss ended Big Foot’s season without winning the regional title, the pair of playoff wins is nothing to scoff at, marking the deepest playoff run for the program since they won three playoff games in 2014.