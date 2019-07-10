I hope everyone had a happy weekend celebrating the Fourth of July.
I can think of 23 Americans who certainly did, with the U.S. women’s soccer team winning the World Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands to take home a second straight World Cup championship.
The women were celebrating not just the trophy they had won; they were also celebrating the powerful statement they made.
For years, the U.S. women’s soccer team has fought for equal pay compared to their male soccer counterparts, with the argument coming to a head on March 8 when 28 players filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender-based employment discrimination.
Soccer player salaries are difficult to comprehend, with a combination of salary, performance bonuses and endorsements. However, according to the lawsuit, the women claim that if they played and won 20 games over the course of a year, they would each be paid $99,000, while the men would each be paid $263,000 for 20 wins over a year.
In other words, if both teams played equally well, the men would earn more than double what the women earn. Considering how well the women have done compared to the men, I believe this is unacceptable.
Since the women’s World Cup was first played in 1991, the U.S. women have never finished lower than third, winning in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. With tournaments every four years, the U.S. team has won half of the eight women’s World Cups.
The best finish for the men’s national team came in 1930, when they finished third. Since then, their top finish was in 2002 when they placed eighth. And the men did not even qualify for the most recent World Cup in 2018, falling short of the 32-team field.
With how well the women have played lately, and how poorly the men have played, the women certainly would deserve to be paid the same — or even more — than their male counterparts in regards to quality of play.
Another reason the women deserve to be paid more is that they have drawn more interest than the men.
The last U.S. men’s World Cup match was a 2-2 draw against Portugal in 2014, which earned a 9.6 Nielsen rating, meaning 9.6 percent of American households with a TV watched the game. The 2015 title game involving the U.S. women earned a 12.9, again higher than the men, while this year’s championship game earned a 10.0, lower than the 2015 match but still higher than the best men’s rating.
According to Nike CEO Mike Parker, this year’s women’s team jersey was the top-selling soccer jersey ever on the Nike website.
If the women are playing better, and more people are watching their games and wearing their jerseys, why are the women being paid less than the men?
Hopefully, the U.S. Soccer Federation takes action soon, because these women represented the country masterfully on the world stage — and deserve to be fairly compensated for doing so.
Andrew Tucker is the sports reporter for the Lake Geneva Regional News.