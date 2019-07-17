For one recent Badger High School graduate, the United States’ Women’s World Cup win on July 7 hit close to home.
Madison McClenathan, a 2019 graduate of Badger and former captain of the girls soccer team, has spent her summer working as an intern for Bee-line Communications in Libertyville, Illinois.
She’s spent her time doing social media marketing, helping Bee-Line’s clients promote their products, events and partnerships on Facebook and Instagram; earning herself some valuable experience before shipping off to Fairfield University this fall to study business and play soccer.
When Bee-line client Matthew Christopher was tasked with designing clothing for the US Women’s National Team’s trip to the ESPYs on July 10, the soccer-playing McClenathan was the company’s clear choice for a representative.
Her history with the sport gave her a bit of extra connection to the moment that some of her coworkers might not have had.
“Growing up watching the team play, everyone knows who they are and especially while playing that sport. It’d impact you differently than a regular person who went and was helping with the fitting. I had more respect for them I feel,” McClenathan said.
When the women won their July 7 title game over the Netherlands, it set off a whirlwind couple of days for them and McClenathan alike. The Badger grad flew out to New York City on July 8, before meeting with 12 members of the team for a series of fittings throughout the day on July 9.
With the fittings sandwiched between the game and the team’s ticker-tape parade through downtown New York, McClenathan said that she could feel the excitement of the moment even though she tried to stay professional.
“It was a business relationship, I wasn’t really able to talk to them about like personal life, but it was very interesting just to talk to them and say congratulations and see how they were doing,” McClenathan said.
While meeting celebrities is always exciting, McClenathan was able to take in this unique business opportunity with the enthusiasm of both someone interested in exploring the world of marketing as well as a soccer player.
“It was definitely eye opening. It shows me what I’m able to do, what I want to do in the future and just how things can play out in the blink of an eye,” McClenathan said.