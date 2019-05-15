The Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis team competed in the Rock Valley Conference championship meet on May 9, and a pair of ChiefDogs doubles squads claimed the conference crown.
Seniors Christian Karabas and Gunnar Smith won the title at one doubles with wins over teams from Edgerton and East Troy. Juniors Jack Grunow and Owen Martin also won their two doubles flight, beating teams from McFarland and Luther Prep along the way.
Seniors A.J. Courier and Eli Hibl had a strong doubles performance as well, going 2-1 in the meet at three doubles.
Ian Stratton went 0-2 at one singles, Eman Carreno went 1-2 at two singles, Nolan Peyer went 1-2 at three singles, and Kyle Gerdes went 1-1 at four singles.
Overall, BFWB finished fourth out of seven teams in the conference meet. McFarland won the team title.
The ChiefDogs were not done there, though, and they took on a pair of larger schools on May 11, falling 6-1 to both Bay Port and Watertown.
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s lone wins in each match came at two doubles, where Grunow and Martin picked up a pair of victories on the day.