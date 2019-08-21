PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Joe Pollak of Lake Geneva won the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Great Lakes Division tournament Aug. 17 on the Mississippi River at Prairie du Chien, after catching five bass weighing 15 pounds, 1 ounce.
For his win, Pollack netted $4,586.
“I was able to catch a limit fairly quick fishing between the middle and the north side of Pool No. 9, south of Lansing,” said Pollak, who logged his second career victory in BFL competition, both on the Mississippi River.
He added: “I had a bunch of spots that had schools of fish on them — probably a dozen or so points that were current-related.”
Pollack said he fished in 1 to 5 feet of water, casting a ¼-ounce white and chartreuse-colored Dirty Jigs swimjig with a 4-inch white Zoom Paddle Tail swimbait trailer, as well as some reaction baits including a white Heddon Zara Spook Jr.
“Around 11 [a.m.], I locked back down to [Pool No.] 10 and sat on another current-related point on the north end ,and was able to cull out two or three fish using the same baits,” said Pollak. “I upgraded by about 2 pounds, which gave me enough to win the tournament.”