A new head coach has been hired to take over the Lake Geneva Swim Club.
Badger Faison was selected from a strong pool of candidates, and begins his role effective immediately.
Faison takes over after the recent retirement of Frank Scott in May, with interim head coach Carly O’Brien coaching the team for the summer.
Faison brings more than 30 years of experience to Lake Geneva. He began swimming competitively at the age of 5, and at 10 began training with University of Cincinnati coach Tiny Phieffer. He went on to swim for Miami University in Miami, Ohio.
As head coach, Faison has coached athletes to 30 college scholarships, 19 All-Americans/Nationally Ranked Swimmers, 2 World Ranked Swimmers, 2 State Championship Teams and 3 High School State Championships Teams. As coach he was honored as 2007, 2008, 2009 Coach of the Year by Region 3 High School Coaches.
Faison’s said his coaching approach begins and ends with the focus on all the members of the team — swimmers learn early that we care about all our swimmers, that they are measured against their yardstick, not someone else’s, he said.
“We’re looking forward to watching the kids all improve and get more kids involved in swimming, because that’s what he does. Whether you’re just going to be a competitive swimmer or just learn to swim, he’s very good at all aspects of swimming, so we’re excited,” LGSC president Lynda Pinnow said.