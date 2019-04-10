Golf teams from all across the county met up April 8 at Hawks View golf course in Lake Geneva for the Walworth County Invitational.
Badger was able to win the event convincingly with a team score of 307. Williams Bay took second place with a 358 despite being the smallest school in attendance. Big Foot did not have enough players to qualify for a team score.
Individually, three Badgers topped the score sheet.
Senior Blake Wisdom led the way by shooting a 69 to take first overall. Fellow senior Ben Rademaker was next up with a 75. Junior Carter Parent placed third with a 78.
Williams Bay senior Thomas Korsholm tied with Parent in third place with a 78.
The next golfer from one of the three schools was sophomore Luke Abram in sixth with an 85. All four of Badgers qualifying scorers placed sixth or better.
In seventh place was Bay senior Jack Barton, who shot an 87.
Bay sophomores Kory Wilson and Abel Turner finished within one stroke of each other, with Wilson tied for 10th with a 96 and Turner tied for 13th with a 97.
Big Foot’s leading scorer, senior Jake Trosclair, tied with Turner by shooting a 97. The Chiefs’ other golfer at the event was junior Isabel Chisamore, who shot a 111 to tie for 17th.