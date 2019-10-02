Badger hosted its annual volleyball tournament Sept. 28, and all three local schools were in attendance.
The only matchup between schools on the lake came when Badger and Williams Bay matched up in pool play. The Bulldogs hung tough, but the larger school came out on top, as Badger won in two sets, 25-17, 25-19.
In its other pool play matches, Badger beat Cinton 25-14, 25-10 and topped Belleville 25-19, 25-22.
Williams Bay picked up a close win over Clinton 25-20, 22-25, 17-16, and a tough loss to Belleville 27-25, 12-25, 11-15.
Meanwhile, Big Foot was in the second pool, where they went 2-1. The Chiefs picked up a tight win over eventual tournament champ Elkhorn 27-26, 14-25, 17-16 and beat Fort Atkinson 25-19, 27-26, but lost to Jefferson 22-25, 20-25.
In the bracket rounds, Badger fell to Jefferson and Belleville to place fourth, Big Foot beat Clinton, then fell to Fort Atkinson to take sixth, and Williams Bay lost to Fort Atkinson and Clinton to finish eighth.
Badger
In other action on the week, the Badgers played a Sept. 24 road match against Southern Lakes Conference foe Union Grove, who has bounced around the state’s top 10 all season. The Broncos got the better of the Badgers by a 3-1 margin.
Badger got off to a hot start, winning the first set 25-19. But the Broncos won the remaining three by scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-8.
Camryn Johnston had a well-rounded game for the Badgers, leading the team in kills with 10, tying for the lead in aces with two, and tying for second on the team in digs with seven. Kayla Cowart also had a solid all-around game, tying for the lead in aces with two, leading the team in digs with nine, and coming in second in kills with seven.
Big Foot
The Chiefs had a pair of conference games during the week, losing at home to East Troy on Sept. 24 and beating Clinton on the road on Sept. 26. Both matches were decided by a 3-0 score.
Williams Bay
The Bay’s only other game of the week came on Sept. 24 when the Bulldogs traveled to Racine to take on Racine Lutheran. The home team came out on top, beating Williams Bay 3-1.
All of the first three sets were close, with the Crusaders winning the first two 25-23, 25-21 and the Bulldogs taking the third 25-22. In the fourth set, Racine won by a sizable 25-9 margin.
Williams Bay’s Annika Pfeil had a great game offensively, leading the Bulldogs with 19 kills.