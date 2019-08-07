Both the Lake Geneva Swim Club and the Lake Geneva YMCA Ducks Swim Team closed out their summer seasons at the 13-and-over Long Course State Championship in Brown Deer over the Aug. 3-4 weekend.
For the Lake Geneva Swim Club, it was a fitting end, with swimmers setting new personal records in 20 of 26 races.
“They work hard all summer — it’s like a full-time job for them,” coach Carly O’Brien said. “It was exciting to see everyone’s hard work pay off.”
In the girls events, the team’s best finisher was Callie Ceshker, who competed in the 13-14 age group and reached the podium with both a fifth-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle and a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter freestyle.
Sidney Murphy’s best finish came when she took 49th in the 200-meter backstroke, and Katelyn O’Brien took 23rd in the 200-meter breaststroke for her best result. Both competed in the 15-and-over group.
The Lake Geneva Swim Club boys’ best finishes came courtesy of Willy Pinnow, who took fifth in the 800-meter freestyle and seventh in the 400-meter freestyle in the 15-and-over age group.
Also competing in the 15-and-over group for the boys were Benton Greenberg and Hunter Johnson. Greenberg’s best placement was a 42nd finish in the 100-meter freestyle, while Johnson took 15th in the 200-meter butterfly.
The Lake Geneva YMCA squad saw three boys participate in the state meet.
Evan Langelund headlined the event for the team, making the podium with an eighth-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle for the 13-14 age group.
Devin Collins’ best finish was in the 15-and-over 200-meter individual medley, where he took 49th. Nolan Cassidy also competed in the 15-and-over group, with his best placement coming in a 33rd finish in the 200-meter breaststroke.