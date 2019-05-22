Track regionals were held around the state on May 20, and a number of local athletes put forth strong enough performances to advance to the sectional round.
Badger
The Badger girls were extremely successful, with six athletes moving on to the next round.
Senior Hope Ayres-Schulz did not just qualify in one event. She advanced in three with a third-place finish in the pole vault, a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a second-place in the 300-meter hurdles.
She was joined in advancing in both hurdle events by sophomore Emilee Booker, who finished second in the 100 and first in the 300.
Badger’s only other multi-event sectional qualifier was freshman Vivian Ford, who took first place in the 400-meter dash and second in the 800-meter run. Ford was joined in the 800 by junior Alea Haywood, who finished fourth.
In the triple jump, senior LuAnnabelle Wieseman moved on with a third-place finish.
After a near-miss with a fifth-place finish in the discus, junior Cam Johnston qualified in the shot put by taking fourth.
Four Badger boys also made the cut.
Senior John Lininger’s third-place finish in the shot put served as the boys’ highest finish of the day.
In the 200-meter dash, junior Mitch Rife took fourth in both the preliminaries and the finals to advance.
Senior Brandon Hirschmann moved on, thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 1600-meter run.
In the pole vault, senior Ethan Sheen advanced with a fourth-place finish.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs boys only saw one competitor advance, when freshman Basil Demco moved on in the 400.
The girls team, though, saw a few more athletes advance.
One relay team moved on for the ChiefDogs, with the 4x200-meter squad of Claire Beyers, junior Reagan Courier, junior Annie Rowe, freshman Lydia Larson, sophomore Malia Bronson and sophomore Tess Gillingham finishing fourth.
Beyers and Rowe both advanced in the 200-meter dash, the only event with two ChiefDogs advancing. Beyers placed second, with Rowe in fourth in the event.
Beyers also finished with Big Foot/Williams Bay’s only first-place finish of the day, taking the top spot in the long jump.
Junior Viola Larson also had a good finish in a jumping event, placing third in the triple jump to advance.
Freshman Sydney Lueck rounded out the field events for BFWB, placing second in the discus.
In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Kaci Enz advanced with a third-place finish.
Faith Christian
Senior Luke Thomas was the only Eagle to move on, but the senior did so in two events, finishing second in the 100 and first in the 200.