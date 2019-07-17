Over the past few years, local teenagers Harry Melges IV and Finn Rowe have gone from sailing on Geneva Lake to sailing all around the world.
Last summer, the duo made their first trip to compete in Europe in the 49er sailing class, and the experience proved to the two of them that they have the desire and the talent to be some of the world’s best sailors, with their first goal being qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games.
In order to chase that dream, they knew they’d have to dedicate themselves full-time to training. To do that, the two finished up their last year at Big Foot High School a semester early and graduated in January.
From there, the two 18-year-olds met up with eight other US Sailing competitors in Europe to start training for the European circuit. After months of training, Melges and Rowe competed in events in Spain, Italy, the UK and Germany from April to June, steadily improving their finishes along the way.
By the last event in Kiel, Germany, the Melges-Rowe team was the second-place US boat, putting them clearly in contention for the one US Olympic 49er class spot.
To see their hard work pay off with better and better finishes keeps driving the duo forward.
“I certainly feel that every single day we’re getting better, and we see it in the results and it’s very motivating to keep pushing as hard as we can,” Melges said.
Since finishing off their European tour, Melges and Rowe have been living in Long Beach, California with the other eight Olympic hopefuls where they all train together. While they will be competitors fighting for an Olympic spot, they all want the US competitor at the games to be the best in the world, so the group gets along well.
It’s been a particularly good experience for Melges and Rowe, who are by far the youngest of the group, with the rest being a few years out of college at 25- or 26-years old.
“This is their second campaign and they’ve been doing other professional sailing, so I’ve been learning how to work out and really train my body to sail and how to gain weight and stuff like that,” Rowe said.
The next big step for the two sailors is the 2020 Olympic trials. With one race in New Zealand in early December and another in Australia in February, the best average finish between the two races earns the United States’ spot at the Tokyo games.
Malcolm Page, the Chief of Olympic Sailing for the United States, likes their chances for not just the 2020 Olympics.
“I see that they have a really strong chance at making the 2020 Olympics. By 2024, they’re going to be top 10 contenders consistently and have the chance to deliver the medal at the Paris Olympic games. And then by 2028 at the home Olympic games in Los Angeles, they’ll be there to dominate and crush the rest of the world,” Page said.
With their Olympic goals within reach, the duo returned home for a few days last week to hold a fundraiser, seeking local donors to help fund their quest. While they have corporate sponsors that often donate gear and clothes, the pair needs about $300,000 for housing, travel, food and extra equipment to last them through the 2020 Olympic Games.
Unlike many other countries, the United States does not provide financial aid to its potential Olympians, which puts the pair a few steps behind some of their competitors around the globe.
In the past, though, the Lake Geneva community has been extremely supportive of the two Olympic hopefuls.
“It’s really awesome to see. I’m so grateful for the local community to come help us, and it makes a huge difference. We couldn’t do this on our own and we’re very thankful for them,” Melges said.
To have so many local people in their corner makes the pair’s trips back home even more special.
“Every time I come back to this lake, it’s the best place on earth. I love it here so much,” Rowe said.