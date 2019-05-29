Both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay had tennis players fighting for sectional championships with state meet spots on the line, and both teams saw players punch their ticket to Madison.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs had two doubles pairs in play at the sectional meet May 22 in East Troy.
At three doubles, seniors Eli Hibl and A.J. Courier lost their first match of the day to a squad from Catholic Memorial, but bounced back in their second match with a win over a duo from Luther Preparatory School to take third place in the three-doubles flight.
BFWB’s top doubles team of seniors Christian Karabas and Gunnar Smith had a spot in Madison on the line during their first match of the meet. The duo handily defeated a team from Port Washington 6-1, 6-1 to qualify for state.
This is the first time Smith has qualified for the state meet, but Karabas participated in the event last year with former partner Jack Heidenreich, falling in the first round to one of the state’s top teams.
Karabas and Smith have a better record than their first-round opponents, Ethan Harron and Sam Speca of Kenosha St. Joseph, giving them both a good shot at picking up their first state meet win.
Badger
The Badgers had three singles players and three doubles teams active in the sectional meet, and two singles players and one doubles team earned a spot at the state tournament.
One doubles squad of seniors Graham Bartal and Wyatt VanDyke lost in the first round of sectional play, falling short of the fourth-place finish necessary for an automatic bid. However, thanks to the strength of their regular season play, the duo earned an at-large bid to participate in the tournament.
This is Bartal’s first individual state tournament, but he played as a part of Badger’s two doubles squad at the team tournament a season ago. VanDyke made the individual meet last year with partner Peter Merry, where the pair won their first-round match before falling in the second.
Bartal and VanDyke will face Taral Jella and Christian Schwartz of Brookfield Central in the first round. The two duos met in the regular season on May 16, and the Brookfield pair won 6-2, 6-3.
Two Badger singles players also earned berths in the state meet.
For the second straight year, both one singles player senior Mason Sniatynski and two singles junior Jordan Lauer won their sectional.
With the win, Sniatynski earned his fourth-straight trip to the state meet, making it all four years of his high school career. With a 21-1 record, including wins over some of the state’s best, Sniatynski earned the fifth overall seed in the bracket, and has a bye in the first round of play.
Lauer will be making his second individual state meet appearance, after taking part last year. As a sophomore, he fell in his first-round match to Ethan Grissom of Franklin.
This season, Lauer will face a different Franklin player in the first round, with a matchup against Max Demario.
While those players all earned spots in the state meet, they were not the only Badgers playing in the sectional round.
In singles action, three singles senior Carson Derda won his first match of the meet, but lost his second for a second-place finish.
Both of Badger’s other doubles teams also took second place.
At two doubles, senior Colin Ring and junior Nash Hale placed second, and the three doubles pairing of sophomores David Nicia and Angel Perez took second.