Big Foot/Williams Bay and Badger both had tennis players in action at the state meet in Madison from May 30 to June 1.
The ChiefDogs’ only competitors were their top doubles team of seniors Christian Karabas and Gunnar Smith, who competed in the Division 2 doubles bracket.
Karabas and Smith started the tournament off well, beating sophomore Ethan Harron and senior Sam Speca of Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy by a score of 6-2, 6-1.
Smith had never qualified for the tournament before this season, and last year Karabas lost in the first round. So the victory was the first state meet win for both of the ChiefDogs.
The pair’s run came to a close in the second round, though, when they had to face the top-seeded duo in the bracket in juniors John Ewing and Chris Perry of Shorewood, who beat the Big Foot/Bay team 6-0, 6-1. Ewing and Perry went on to take fourth overall.
Badger also had a doubles team that qualified, as seniors Graham Bartal and Wyatt VanDyke faced off against seniors Taral Jella and Christian Schwartz of Brookfield Central in the first round. This was the first appearance for Bartal, but the second for VanDyke, who made it last year as well.
The state tournament matchup was not the first time the two duos had met up this season, though. Jella and Schwartz beat the Badgers 6-2, 6-3 on May 18 when Badger and Brookfield Central faced off in the regular season.
Jella and Schwartz won the first set 6-2 once again, and while the Badgers fought hard in the second set, forcing a tiebreaker tied 6-6, the Brookfield duo won 7-6 (3) to knock our Bartal and VanDyke.
By improving on their previous matchup, Bartal and VanDyke ended their season on a high note, even though they did not win.
“They were super happy with the way they competed and how they challenged a Brookfield Central team. That was a good finish for their season,” head coach Paul Lauterbach said.
The Badgers also had two singles players qualify for the tournament, as junior Jordan Lauer made his second career state tournament appearance after qualifying last year, and senior Mason Sniatynski made his fourth straight appearance.
After a first round defeat last year, Lauer improved his finish this season by winning 6-4, 6-1 over senior Max Demario of Franklin.
Lauer has played two singles for most of the past three seasons, so to beat Demario, a one singles player, was proof that he has what it takes to take up the one singles mantle for the Badgers next season.
“He played really well — very smart, patient tennis. It was a really good win,” Lauterbach said. “Those are the guys he’s going to be playing next year, so it was a great experience for him.”
In the second round, Lauer faced Sun Prairie senior Aidan Schutter, and Schutter knocked out the Badger player 6-0, 6-1. Some consolation for Lauer, though: Schutter went on to finish fourth in the state, establishing himself as one of the best players in the tournament.
Badger’s top singles player, Sniatynski, had a strong regular season and earned himself a five-seed, as well as a bye in the first round of the state tournament. Coming into the next rounds fresh, he was able to handily win his first two matches 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1, dropping only three games between those two rounds.
With those two wins, Sniatynski guaranteed himself a spot in the top eight, which is the best state tournament finish of his four-year career.
In the quarterfinals, Sniatynski faced off against senior Johnny Zakowski of Green Bay Southwest, who came into the tournament seeded fourth. However, that seed was due to the fact that he played through some injuries early in the season and lost a couple matches he would have won otherwise.
Now that he’s healthy, Zakowski was on a roll, and Lauterbach said he had the strongest serve and forehand of any player in the tournament, which he used to beat Sniatynski 6-3, 6-3. Zakowski went on to win the tournament and claim the state championship.
Sniatynski was not done, with another match and a shot at claiming fifth place in the state. In the first match of that fifth-place bracket, he faced off against senior Alex Budde of Menomonee Falls.
The two players met earlier in the season, with Sniatynski winning a close match 7-5, 6-4. This time, Budde was able to get the win 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in an even closer match than before.
While he had aspirations of winning the state title, Sniatynski finishing in the top eight is a major feat in any season, but particularly this year when the state’s top tier is about as tough as it has ever been.
“Obviously finishing top eight in the state is a tremendous accomplishment, and the state was good this year,” Lauterbach said. “The top eight this year were all contenders. Definitely a different breed from the rest of them. You play the tournament a different weekend, it’s a crap shoot as far as who would win it the next weekend.”