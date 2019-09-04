Both the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis teams saw solid results in their week's worth of matches.
BFWB
Big Foot/Williams Bay started things off with a 6-1 win over Wlimot on Aug. 28.
The closest matches of the day came in a pair of three-set matches at two singles and one doubles.
Jameson Gregory was able to win at two singles by a score of 3-6, 6-1, 10-2 over Wilmot's Barbara Bonogofsky.
At one doubles, Emily Gauger and Katie Kirschlager topped Gwen Hammond and Kaitlyn Pahl 1-6, 6-3, 10-7.
On Aug. 31, the ChiefDogs went south of the border to compete in the Golden Eagle Invitational at Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Illinois.
With only their top two singles and doubles players in attendance, Big Foot/Williams Bay tied for sixth out of 16 teams at the invite.
Both of their singles players went 3-1 on the day, with Gregory at two singles and Hannah Palmer at one singles.
In doubles action, the top pairing of Clare Heckery and Gauger also went 3-1, and the two doubles team of Rowe and Sperling went 1-2.
Badger
Badger's only match of the week came in a Southern Lakes Conference tilt against Delavan-Darien.
The Badgers beat the Comets 7-0 to move to 2-0 in the conference standings.