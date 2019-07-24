This fall at halftime of the Badger homecoming football game, two past graduates will be honored with induction into the Badger Athletic Wall of Fame.
Richard Kahn and Mark Braden, sports stars from the 1950s and ‘60s respectively, will join some of their former teammates on the wall.
The late ‘50s were a time of transition for Lake Geneva’s high school teams. When Badger High School opened in the fall of 1958, it left sports stars from Lake Geneva High and Genoa City High wondering how the new consolidated teams would look.
“We didn’t know whether they had a lot of good athletes we’d have to compete against, which they did — they had quite a few good athletes. It was a little more competitive after we consolidated to Badger High,” Kahn said.
If any athlete best exemplified that transition era, it was Kahn, who graduated in the second Badger High School class in 1960. A three-sport varsity player in 1957-58 for Lake Geneva High, he stepped into Badger High and was ready to lead the new teams.
Kahn was the school’s first-ever quarterback, where he eventually earned Southern Lakes All-Conference honors. On the basketball court, Kahn was the leading scorer in Badger’s first-ever game, and led the team in scoring in his senior year as well.
He also helped bring home the first championship trophy, leading the basketball team with 18 points when the team won an upset victory over the larger Kenosha High School to claim the school’s first regional title.
While he enjoyed winning big games, Kahn also fondly remembers the sense of community that the local schools had back when he was at Badger.
“Most of the kids in Geneva, we all played sports at the YMCA. In the summers we’d play the teams from Elkhorn and Delavan and Burlington. Those kids would come down and scrimmage against us, and by the season, we knew who should win the conference. It was great getting to know the athletes from the various towns. It was a neat time, because you don’t normally have that,” Kahn said.
Many of the athletes that Kahn played alongside of at the YMCA have already found their place on the Wall of Fame.
Dick Burnett, who graduated two years before Kahn, made it on the wall in 2015. Dan Floberg, one year younger than Kahn and a fellow co-captain of the basketball team, also made it in 2015. Another pair of athletes a year younger than Kahn made the wall in 2003, with Robert Stark and Jack McLean qualifying then.
To join his former teammates is something that Kahn appreciates, especially because he heard the news from one of those same people.
“Bob Stark, he called me up and indicated I’d be in, and I thought, ‘God, that’s great, I can finally join a couple of these guys I tutored.’ It’s a wonderful honor, it really is,” Kahn said.
After graduating from Badger, Kahn went on to the Merchant Marine Academy, where he played for the basketball and football teams. While playing basketball there, he befriended future NBA coaching legend Red Holzman, who was a scout for the New York Knicks at the time and would help Merchant Marine coach Pete Caruso coach practice.
In fact, it was Holzman who convinced Kahn to become a basketball official, which is a pastime he still does to this day in his home of Orange County, California, to keep active in the sports community.
While Kahn and his buddies were on the field and on the court for the brand new Badger High School teams, this year’s other Wall of Fame inductee was watching from the stands.
“He was an incredibly gifted athlete,” Mark Braden said. “I was just a little kid back then, and we grew up on the playgrounds pretending we were Pete Arnold or Stark or Floberg.”
By the time he made it to Badger, Braden was a successful athlete in his own right, a three-sport standout in football, basketball and track.
Football was his best sport, though, and Braden was a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines during his junior and senior year, earning All-Southern Lakes Conference honors for his efforts.
His play also earned him the attention of the Wisconsin Badgers coaches, and in the fall of 1970 after graduating from Badger, Braden joined the UW football squad. Back in those days, freshmen could only play on a freshman team, where Braden served as one of the team’s linebackers.
The next season, Braden moved up to the varsity squad, and traveled with the team to away games and saw decent playing time on the field. However, with the Wisconsin coaches unable to guarantee him a scholarship, Braden retried from football after his sophomore season.
Nevertheless, Braden remained an avid Badger football fan, buying season tickets the year after leaving the team and holding them still today.
Instead of playing football, he focused his energy on his schooling to become a dentist. One summer when he was back in Lake Geneva, his former football coach, Joe Clifford, needed help running a scrimmage and asked if Braden could serve as a referee for the JV team.
Braden enjoyed the experience so much that he started a side career as a referee for football and basketball in 1974. He moved up the ranks, coaching high school championships before moving onto the college ranks and getting as high as the Division 3 national championship semifinals.
In basketball, Braden focused on women’s basketball, officiating for almost every conference throughout the Midwest. He also served as the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball supervisor of officials for 17 years.
Throughout it all, Braden has been an avid supporter of Badger High athletics. In 1985, he was a founding member of the Badger Booster Club, serving as the group’s first president. Even though he stepped down a few years later so his refereeing did not seem biased, Braden has still made numerous donations to the school’s athletic program throughout the years to help give back to his alma mater.
“Anything I can do to pay back Badger for the great education I got and the great experiences I had athletically, I try to do it,” Braden said.