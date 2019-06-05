A pair of Lake Geneva-area athletes participated in the state track and field meet from May 31 to June 1, capping off their season at the biggest competition of the year.
The best performance of the day came in the 100-meter dash, where Faith Christian senior Luke Thomas placed third in Division 3 with a time of 11.07.
Thomas’ third-place finish was an improvement from his preliminary placement, when he took ninth with a time of 11.62 to claim one of the top 10 spots needed to move on to the finals. From there, he shaved more than half a second off his time and jumped up six spots.
He also competed in the 200-meter dash, where he had the same ninth-place finish in the preliminaries to advance to the finals with a time of 23.04. He improved his finish in the finals in the 200 just like in the 100, moving up to eighth place with a time of 22.95.
Badger sophomore Emilee Booker also made the trip to La Crosse, where she competed in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles. Booker finished in 13th place in prelims with a time of 46.48, narrowly missing the cut for finals, just 0.25 seconds behind 10th place.
With five seniors who finished above her graduating, Booker should have a good shot at improving on her placement, if things go well next year.