All three local volleyball teams were in action this past week, with Badger and Williams Bay each picking up victories.
Badger
The Badgers kicked off a busy week on Sept. 10 when they traveled to Delavan to face the Delavan-Darien Comets. The road squad won decisively 3-0.
In the first set, Badger had a strong 25-14 victory. Delavan kept it close in the second, but Badger came out on top 25-22, then closed out the match with a 25-20 win in the third.
Camryn Johnston led the team with 12 kills in the match. Natalie Culp racked up 25 digs to go along with two aces in a strong performance as well.
On Sept. 14, the Badgers made the trip to Kenosha to take part in the Indian Trail Invite, where the team went 1-3 on the day.
Badger fell 2-0 to Kenosha Indian Trail, Greendale and Kenosha Bradford, but also picked up a 2-0 win over Kenosha Bradford during the event.
Big Foot
In Big Foot’s only action of the week, the Chiefs fell 3-0 to Jefferson on Sept. 12 in a Rock Valley Conference road match.
The Chiefs got one point closer in each successive set, losing 25-16 in the first, 25-17 in the second and 25-18 in the third.
It was a well-balanced attack for the Chiefs, as four players had three or more kills. Lahni Palmer picked up four blocks, two more than the entire Jefferson team.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs played a pair of Trailways Conference opponents over the week, beating both.
On Sept. 10, the Bulldogs beat the Abundant Life/Madison Country Day co-op 3-0 in the Bay, then hit the road for a 3-2 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Sept. 12.