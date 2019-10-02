Seeking its first win of the season, Williams Bay’s football team traveled up to Neenah to face St. Mary Catholic on Oct. 4 for a battle of winless squads. Despite leading for much of the game, the Bulldogs were not able to hold on, falling 34-14 in a game that was closer than the 20-point margin suggests.
The Bay started the game off well, jumping out to an early 14-0 lead.
On the first drive of the game, a screen pass from Williams Bay quarterback Cole Oertel to receiver Ian Karcher got the ball down to the one-yard line, where running back Raul Rojas punched in a score to go ahead 7-0.
Oertel broke through the St. Mary defense on the next drive, scoring a rushing touchdown of about 70 yards to put the road team up 14-0.
The key component of both of those first two drives was solid play by the Bay’s offensive linemen, as they went above and beyond the call of duty.
“Our O-Line came out fired up. Even on that long run by Oertel, one of our linemen, Harley Knight, was right there, blocking the whole length of the field with him,” head coach Jon Tomaszewski said.
However, the Bulldogs’ hot start came to an unlikely end when thunderstorms hit, forcing a delay of about an hour shortly after they took a 14-0 lead.
Whether it was the delay messing with the Bay’s rhythm and tempo or St. Mary getting time to make adjustments, the Bulldogs were not able to score again after they got back onto the field.
Meanwhile, the Zephyrs slowly chipped away at the lead. Nonetheless, halfway through the fourth quarter, Williams Bay still led 14-12.
St. Mary Catholic scored a touchdown with just four minutes remaining to take the lead, then intercepted a Williams Bay pass for a touchdown on one of the Bay’s first plays on the ensuing drive.
Down two scores with little time left, Tomaszewski put in his backups, and the Zephyrs scored again to make the final score 34-14.
While the result was not what the Bulldogs were looking for, it was a building block for the future success of a team that is still very young. With only two seniors on the roster in their first season of varsity eight-man football, Williams Bay still has plenty of room to grow.
For Tomaszewski, playing a hard, close game to the very end was an important step to take.
“I had no question in my mind that they played four quarters with their top effort,” he said. “So I think that’s the point we needed, and now we can build upon it and finish games.”
Like they have so many times this season, the Bulldogs will face an upper-echelon opponent next week when they travel to Belmont for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 4. With a 5-1 record, Belmont has been in the top 10 for much of the year, providing another tough test for the Williams Bay squad.