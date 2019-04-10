The 2019 baseball season will be a new start for Williams Bay baseball, as Matt Dunlap takes over head coaching duties for the team.
As an assistant for the past few seasons in both the Bay and Peoria, Illinois, as well as experience playing in his younger days, Dunlap has been around baseball for quite a while, and looks forward to his first year running the ship.
“It’s something I always remember watching and being a part of with my dad, so it’s fun to be out here with some kids and teach them the sport,” Dunlap said.
Last year’s Bulldog squad had an important nucleus of three seniors who were crucial starters for the team, including Austin Pfeil, one of the team’s two All-Conference selections a year ago.
With those talented players and strong leaders gone, the team has a void to fill. Dunlap thinks the players are excited by that challenge though.
“We have some young talent that’s eager to step in and take those positions and make it their own and become those everyday starters,” Dunlap said. “With four freshmen coming in replacing three senior spots, we have kids who are fighting for positions every day.”
After having that three-man senior class last year, this year’s crop of seniors is smaller; Jack Kuiper is the only senior on the squad. Kuiper has been all-conference for the past two seasons and should be a crucial part of the team’s success this year as well.
With four freshmen and three sophomores on the team, it’s an overall young group. While it may be tough as they get acclimated early this season, the experience will pay dividends down the road.
“By the time their senior year comes around in three years, we’ll have a pretty strong team. Just keep building on that every year,” Dunlap said.
The Bulldogs hope that by the time the end of the season comes around, they’re playing some solid ball and can make their way near the top of the Trailways South division.