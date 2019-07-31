With August here and football season around the corner, the local youth baseball leagues have all wrapped up.
For the younger YMCA baseball teams, the scores and standings were not recorded. But for the YMCA’s Major League Baseball teams, the championship game came down to a matchup between Lake Geneva Chiropractic and All Seasons Roofing and Chimney.
All Seasons won the July 25 championship game 8-3 to finish off an undefeated season and claim the championship.
Both YMCA 12U teams, Lake Geneva Chevrolet and Wynn at Law LLC, won a game in their postseason tournament. But neither of them was able to qualify for a championship game.
In American Legion baseball competition, the Lake Geneva 18-19U squad finished the year with a 10-10 record. However, that record does not reflect the team’s overall skill, with four losses coming at a tournament in Sheboygan where the team was depleted of a number of players. Three more losses came by only one run each.
The highlight of the season for the Legion boys was a July 16 win over Rock County. With a team made up of nine high schools across the county, Rock County was a powerhouse all season, ranked second in the state.
Lake Geneva’s squad was able to beat them at Badger High School by a score of 5-0, as Josh Stritesky, Cliff Miller and Addison Hochevar combined for the shutout. For coach Jay Peterson, that game showed the growth of the team from the start of the season to the finish.
“The pitching progressed to a pinnacle at this point, with those three individuals showing their best against a very talented and difficult Rock Valley team,” Peterson said.
Lake Geneva lost to the same Rock County team 13-3 in the postseason regional tournament on July 20, but had a redeeming win 14-3 over Racine to close out the year.
The 18-19U squad featured some familiar faces for fans of the Badger varsity team, like Miller, Stritesky and Hochevar, but also featured some of Badger’s stars of the future in Grant Peterson, Jimmy Athans and Crete Slattery.