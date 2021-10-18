Tennis: Badger's Zaya Iderzul places 3rd at state, Williams Bay's Emily Gauger places 5th

MADISON — Badger High School senior tennis player Zaya Iderzul placed third in the state in Division 1 and Emily Gauger of Big Foot/Williams Bay earned fifth place in Division 2 over the weekend.
This is the fourth consecutive year that Iderzul qualified for state as a singles player. Senior Emma Fasano and freshman Ellie Hirn also qualified in doubles for the tournament from Badger.
“The individual tournament went really well,” Badger coach Katie Schultz said. “Our doubles team lost in the first round, but it was a three-set match and it was really close and could have gone either way.”
Iderzul lost in the semi-finals, but was able to take the eventual state champion to a three-set match before defeating her opponent in straight sets to earn 3rd place.
“We have had a great season leading to this point. Our record is like 17-2 and we won conference,” Schultz said. “I have a great group of girls, with plenty of senior leadership.”
This is the sixth consecutive season that Badger has been atop the Southern Lakes Conference.
“When you look at success rate over the years, it's definitely because of the work the kids put in during the offseason,” she said. “A lot of our players are year-round players and they dedicate themselves in the offseason. When it does get to the season, they're always ready.”
While only three players qualified individually for the state tournament from the team, the other 10 players will join Iderzul, Fasano and Hirn in the state team tournament held in Madison beginning Friday, Oct. 22.
“Our entire team gets to play and they deserve it,” Schultz said. “They fought hard, they were sectional champions and the hard work is really paying off.”
Big Foot/Williams Bay head coach had two representatives earn spots in the Division 2 tournament. Jameson Gregory had to retire from the tournament mid-match due to an injury, according to Big Foot/Williams Bay coach Adam Westhauser.
Gauger defeated New London's Paeton Kringle 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. She then followed that up with a loss in the quarterfinals to Catholic Memorial's Jessica Jacobson two sets to one.
Gauger had two matches Saturday, Oct.16, with her winning 6-2 and 6-3 over Fox Valley Lutheran's Olivia Pathan. Her second match, which determined fifth and sixth place, Guager won in straight sets 6-1 and 6-2 over Maggie McGinnis of Xavier.