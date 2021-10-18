Tennis: Badger's Zaya Iderzul places 3rd at state, Williams Bay's Emily Gauger places 5th

MADISON — Badger High School senior tennis player Zaya Iderzul placed third in the state in Division 1 and Emily Gauger of Big Foot/Williams Bay earned fifth place in Division 2 over the weekend.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Iderzul qualified for state as a singles player. Senior Emma Fasano and freshman Ellie Hirn also qualified in doubles for the tournament from Badger.

“The individual tournament went really well,” Badger coach Katie Schultz said. “Our doubles team lost in the first round, but it was a three-set match and it was really close and could have gone either way.”

Iderzul lost in the semi-finals, but was able to take the eventual state champion to a three-set match before defeating her opponent in straight sets to earn 3rd place.

“We have had a great season leading to this point. Our record is like 17-2 and we won conference,” Schultz said. “I have a great group of girls, with plenty of senior leadership.”

This is the sixth consecutive season that Badger has been atop the Southern Lakes Conference.

