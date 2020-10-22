Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis players earn bronze

Tennis players from the Lake Geneva region made their marks on the state tennis tournament, with one player from both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay earning third-place finishes.
Zaya Iderzul of Badger finished third at the Division 1 state tournament, which was held on her home turf in Lake Geneva. Emily Gauger of BFWB traveled up to Kohler and placed third in the Division 2 competition.
After Iderzul finished as the state runner-up as a sophomore during the 2019 state tournament, it was clear she was in contention in her junior season as well, earning a fifth-overall seed for the tournament. In her first three matches, she was playing at her best.
The Badger junior was awarded a bye in the first round, and in her first match during the second round, Iderzul defeated Cynthia Yan of Sussex-Hamilton by a 6-1, 6-2 score. Things went even better in the third round, when Iderzul beat Sophia Jonas of Hudson 6-0, 6-1.
In the fourth round, Iderzul faced her first big test of the tournament, as she faced four-seed Samantha Fuchs of DeForest. Fuchs handed Iderzul her only loss of the season Oct. 7 during the sectional meet, as the DeForest senior won in a nail-biter 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.
In their rematch, Iderzul got revenge, defeating Fuchs 6-0, 6-4.
The victory sent Iderzul to the state semifinals, where she faced the state’s top overall player, Autumn Bruno of Whitnall. Both players were playing at their best, but Bruno was able to beat the Badger competitor in a close 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 match.
Badger head coach Paul Lauterbach said that his star player was so close that she could have ended up in the finals. Still, Bruno’s stellar performance was too much to handle.
“You change a couple points here and there, and you have a different outcome. But, you know, credit to Bruno; she played the big points just a little bit better,” Lauterbach said.
Bruno went on to take second place in the finals match, falling to Elizabeth Sobieski of Muskego by a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 score.
Iderzul moved on to the third-place match, where she went against sixth-overall seed Natasha Bailey of Wausau West. After a tough loss, some players will sulk and play poorly in their next match, but that was not the case for Iderzul, who defeated Bailey in just two sets with a 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory.
By earning a state runner-up and a third-place finish in her sophomore and junior years, Iderzul has already earned more than her share of state tournament accolades. Lauterbach believes that the quest for the crown will continue to drive her forward when she returns for her senior season.
“I know Zaya, and I think that will only make her that much more hungry for next year,” Lauterbach said.
Iderzul was not the only Badger player to hit the courts at the state tournament, though, as the doubles team of Ava Rawlings and Mallory Ritzman stepped in as a last-minute substitution in the bracket. As a pair of seniors, Rawlings and Ritzman had a chance to ride off into the sunset in the final days of their high school tennis careers.
While the pair lost their first match 6-1, 6-3 against Kira Young and Grace Lewis of Hudson, Lauterbach was proud of the way they played, and happy that their career of hard work earned them a place among the best 40 doubles teams in the state.
“Two kids that really deserved this opportunity because they’re great kids that give 100 percent all season, and to watch them play at the state tournament was really cool,” Lauterbach said.
Up in Kohler, the ChiefDogs players saw similar Division 2 success.
Top singles player Emily Gauger went into the tournament seeded sixth, with this being her first season of singles play after finishing in the top 16 of the Division 1 doubles tournament a season ago. Despite that six seed, Gauger outperformed her ranking and claimed third place.
“Emily had a great run. Obviously being seeded, and playing above her seed, played really well this weekend,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head coach Adam Westhauser said.
Gauger breezed through her first two matches, beating Molly Cookman of The Prairie School 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and Danica Silcox of Aquinas 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
Much like Iderzul, Gauger had to face a familiar foe in the quarterfinals; Gauger’s opponent was Lauren Lindow of East Troy, the third-overall player in the bracket and a member of a Rock Valley Conference rival team. Additionally, Lindow defeated Gauger 6-4, 6-2 in the sectional finals on Oct. 7.
In their rematch, Gauger won a back-and-forth match 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-1 to earn a spot in the semifinals.
The second-seed Erika Curtin awaited in the semi-final round, and once again it was a back-and-forth match, though this time Gauger could not come out on top, falling 6-4, 7-6 (5), 1-6. Curtin would go on to take second place after losing to Baluck Deang of Edgewood Sacred Heart in the finals by a 6-3, 7-5 score.
After the defeat, Gauger bounced back in the third-place match, winning 3-6, 7-5, 2-0 against Lauren Carlson of Catholic Memorial, the third seed in the state.
Gauger was joined in the Kohler singles bracket by teammate Jameson Gregory. Gregory, only a sophomore, made her state meet debut on Oct. 15, and while she lost a 3-6, 0-6 match against Alethia Schmidt of Watertown Luther Prep, it was a good learning experience in just the second year of her career, which will give her an advantage in the future.
“I even told Jameson she played a girl from Watertown Luther Prep who has been at the state meet twice for doubles, so she had that experience under her belt and knew what to expect,” Westhauser said.
With Gauger, Gregory and Iderzul all returning in the 2021 season, there is no doubt that the Lake Geneva region will be well represented again in years to come.
