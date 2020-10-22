Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis players earn bronze

Badger head coach Paul Lauterbach said that his star player was so close that she could have ended up in the finals. Still, Bruno’s stellar performance was too much to handle.

“You change a couple points here and there, and you have a different outcome. But, you know, credit to Bruno; she played the big points just a little bit better,” Lauterbach said.

Bruno went on to take second place in the finals match, falling to Elizabeth Sobieski of Muskego by a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 score.

Iderzul moved on to the third-place match, where she went against sixth-overall seed Natasha Bailey of Wausau West. After a tough loss, some players will sulk and play poorly in their next match, but that was not the case for Iderzul, who defeated Bailey in just two sets with a 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory.

By earning a state runner-up and a third-place finish in her sophomore and junior years, Iderzul has already earned more than her share of state tournament accolades. Lauterbach believes that the quest for the crown will continue to drive her forward when she returns for her senior season.

“I know Zaya, and I think that will only make her that much more hungry for next year,” Lauterbach said.