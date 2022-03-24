Badger boys tennis aims for 6th straight conference title under interim (former) coach

The Badger boys tennis team has been incredibly consistent over the past several years with five consecutive Southern Lakes Conference Championships. That consistency continued when Katie Schultz took over the head coaching position in 2020 from Paul Lauterbach after being his assistant for six of his 20 seasons as the Badger tennis coach. This year, Lauterbach will be sitting in the head coaching position once again in the interim for one season as Schultz is taking time off for maternity leave.

For Schultz, not much thought went into who would replace her as she said Lauterbach was the one who “made the program into what it is.” Fortunately for her, he happily agreed to do it.

“I have been a part of Badger tennis for over three decades,” Lauterbach said. “I love coaching; I feel a part of that coaching culture at Badger. Badger High School and coaching has opened a lot of doors for me and it has been a big part of my life. Anything I can do to help out the program, Coach Schultz and the school, I’ll do it.”

Lauterbach currently owns and manages Lake Geneva Tennis.

“I was a competitive high school and collegiate player. For me, tennis has opened many doors for me in life as far as coaching and work relationships,” he said. “Tennis has just always been a part of my life.”

He inherits a team that will return eight of 10 top tennis players, according to Schultz.

“We had a good really season last year,” Schultz said. “Overall, we had a really good record, we were Southern Lakes Conference Champions for our fifth straight year. The only unfortunate thing is we fell short of getting anybody to state. It was still a great season with a rebuilding year and coming off that COVID year.”

Evan Bernales comes back to the Badgers tennis team for his senior season as the number one singles player.

“He was our number one singles player last year,” Schultz said. “He came up just short last season of making the state tournament, but he has put in a lot of work and I’m hoping that this year it really pays off for him with a really strong season.”

Three others remain in the mix to be in that top group of players, according to Schultz, with Jake Bethel, Nate Buntrock and Marco Alberts.

“All three of those guys are going to be battling for the one doubles spot or our two singles and I can see any of them making a good run for the state tournament,” she said.

While Lauterbach knows some of the kids who have practiced at Lake Geneva tennis, he’s eager to get the opportunity to coach all of them.

“I have lost a little touch with high school as a whole, but I do know there are a number of players from Badger that have been working very hard in the offseason,” he said. “It’ll be fun to watch it all play out during the season.”

The first goal for both coaches has remained the same and that’s to win a conference championship. Schultz will be hoping for that on the sideline this year, while Lauterbach is excited to be in this position. He’s happily retired, but he can’t imagine doing anything else.

“If I won the lottery tomorrow I probably wouldn’t do much in life, but I’d probably coach,” he said. “I really love coaching. I enjoy the competitive part of it, the relationship aspect with the players and other coaches and growing throughout the season. I want to win everything, however having the good competition and really being tested as a coach and players is really good for the sport and the teams as a whole.”

Schultz believes that every team focuses on beating the Badgers because of their history of success, but she’s obviously hopeful that doesn’t happen.

“Last year we barely won the conference championship because other teams are really stepping up,” she said. “We have the past five for the boys and girls the past six, so we’re probably the team nobody else wants to win. I get it because we won so much. But the big goal for the boys is to capture that conference title.”

Practice is scheduled to begin March 28 with the first match set for 1 p.m., April 8, at Mukwonago High School.

