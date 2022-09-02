Badger tennis continues to roll, defeats Delavan-Darien

The Lake Geneva Badgers girls tennis team continued to roll against in-conference foe Delavan-Darien on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, winning their seventh straight as a team by a final score of 6-1.

“We’re doing really well and I like where we are so far,” Badger head coach Katie Schultz said. “The girls are doing an awesome job. We have had some tough matches and we have been pushing though. It has been great. They are such a fun group to work with.”

Schultz said despite their 7-1 overall record up to this point, the injury bug has been one that they have had to battle so far this season.

“We have a lot of girls with lingering injuries,” she said. “I’m hoping we can get those resolved, but from where we are at right now I’m very happy.”

Badger 6, Delavan-Darien 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Rylee Crull, Delavan-Darien def. Tinker Trent, Badger, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 2 - Ellie Hirn, Badger def. McKenna O’Grady, Delavan-Darien, 6-0, 7-5.

No. 3 - Nina Anderson, BADGER def. Sophia Szcap, Delavan-Darien, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

No. 4 - Annie McEneany, Badger def. Emily Lock, Delavan-Darien, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Ella Willett, Badger - Izzie Bailet, Badger def. Janelle SiMONS, Delavan-Darien - Delany Thone, Delavan-Darien, 7-5, 6-2.

No. 2 - Cameryn Heckel, Badger - Charlotte Matson, Badger def. McKenzie Mohr, Delavan-Darien - Reagan Pelnar, Delavan-Darien, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3 - Sabrina Strasser, Badger - Teagan Hale, Badger def. Grace Johnson, Delavan-Darien - Megan Markley, Delavan-Darien, 7-5, 6-3.

Results from Tuesday, Aug. 30

Watertown Luther Prep - 6, Big Foot - 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Lauren Decker, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Josie Giroux, Big Foot def. Emma Slayton, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-0, 4-6, 11-9.

No. 3 - Aquila Palacios, Watertown Luther Prep def. Nicole Counter, Big Foot, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

No. 4 - Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner, Watertown Luther Prep def. Keileen Weberpal, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Elise Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep - Katie Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep def. Kara Rees, Big Foot - Gabby Klein, Big Foot , 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 - Olivia Metzger, Watertown Luther Prep - Rebekah Schroeder, Watertown Luther Prep def. Hannah Grever, Big Foot - Robin Cronin, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 - Mae Stangl, Watertown Luther Prep - Lina Schroeder, Watertown Luther Prep def. Mya Gonzalez, Big Foot - Ryann Grunow, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-2.

Big Foot - 0, Kenosha Indian Trail – 7

Singles:

No. 1 - Lainy Ristau, Kenosha Indian Trail def. Jameson Gregory, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Mia Franke, Kenosha Indian Trail def. Lauren Decker, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 - Olivia Roberts, Kenosha Trail Trail def. Gabby Klein, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 - Bella Greno, Kenosha Indian Trail def. Keileen Weberpal, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Annie Konicki, Kenosha Indian Trail - Riley Bloom, Kenosha Indian Trail def. Nicole Counter, Big Foot - Josie Giroux, Big Foot, 7-5, 5-3.

No. 2 - Sheyenne Kisonis, Kenosha Indian Trail - Gianna Greno, Kenosha Indian Trail def. Kara Rees, Big Foot - Robin Cronin, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 - Ayden Kochesberger, Kenosha Indian Trail - Caroline Canady, Kenosha Indian Trail def. Default, Big Foot - Forfeit Forfeit, Big Foot.