Badger tennis continues win streak in conference over Burlington

The Badger tennis who started out the season 1-3 dating back to April 19, have since gone 5-3 with their win over Burlington on Wednesday, May 4.

The matches were originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Badger interim tennis coach Paul Lauterbach said the kids have really stepped up since their first Southern Lakes Conference win against Delavan-Darien on April 19 and that has carried over.

“We have bounced back really well,” he said. “I think the losses have been helpful from a perspective. What I really focus on with the guys in practice is to learn and get a little bit better each time coming out of it and I think we have been doing that all year.

Calling success in conference play over the past five years would be an understatement for the Badger tennis teams. The girls have won six conference championships in a row and the boys have won five. Lauterbach is hopeful they can make it six for the boys.

“I’m hoping we continue to improve and we finish up the conference season as strong as we can,” he said. “There’s several teams out there that are very, very strong this year, which is great for tennis and that’s totally what we want. We look forward to getting better and maybe surprise some people at the conference tournament.”

The Southern Lakes Conference Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, at Elkhorn High School.

Other matches from Wednesday, May 2.

BIG FOOT HIGH - 7, Beloit MEMORIAL - 0,

Singles:

No. 1 - Joshua Rolfs, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Reid Stadelman, Beloit MEMORIAL, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Nolan Peyer, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Alex Funk, Beloit MEMORIAL, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 - Andrew Greenwald, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Jahir Guevara, Beloit MEMORIAL, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 - Andrew Sachs, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Alexander Rougvie, Beloit MEMORIAL, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jesse Robison, BIG FOOT HIGH - Grayson Grunow, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Abdulhakeem Abdalah, Beloit MEMORIAL - Sebastian Grajeda, Beloit MEMORIAL, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 - Reed Alness, BIG FOOT HIGH - Cristian Carreno, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Javier Martinez-Pacheco, Beloit MEMORIAL - Emanuel Martinez, Beloit MEMORIAL, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3 - Jack Kammermeier, BIG FOOT HIGH - Ethan Connelly, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Khader Abdalah, Beloit MEMORIAL - Sergio Pacheco-Martinez, Beloit MEMORIAL, 6-1, 6-2.

