Badger tennis finish 3rd at subsectionals in Mukwonago, one singles and two double pairings advance

The Badger boys tennis competed at the Subsectionals tournament held at Mukwonago High School on Monday, May 23, finishing third overall out of eight teams with 14 points. Mukwonago placed first with 24 points followed by Wetosha Central with 18.

The number one singles player for Badger, junior Evan Bernales qualified for sectionals as did the number one doubles pairing of senior Nathan Buntrock and junior Marco Alberts as well as the doubles pairing of seniors Hiro Yaginuma and Clark Greene.

Bernales defeated Wetosha Central’s Christos Davos 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. Alberts and Buntrock defeated their Racine Case opponents in straight sets of 6-2-6-2. Yaginuma and Greene had two matches, defeating Wetosha Central’s Steven Verhaalen and Anthony Maxon by the final scores of 6-3, 6-4 and 6-0, 6-1 over their Union Grove opponents.

Each of them will compete at sectionals on Thursday, May 26, at Brookfield Central High School. The matches are set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

“A lot of the teams here were from our conference (Southern Lakes), so we knew what we were going to see,” Badger interim head coach Paul Lauterbach said. “It was a solid day of really good tennis and I hope everybody felt good when they came off the court regardless of the outcome.”

Badger finished a three-way tie for second place in the Southern Lakes Conference on May 14, with the doubles pairing of Buntrock and Alberts placing first overall in the conference. Alberts won the number one doubles last season and this year with two different partners.

“That was really good,” Lauterbach said. “That was against a very good Wetosha Central team. It was a match of momentum and we were able to hold ours. That was great to see.”

Senior Nick Brennan finished third overall in the fourth singles spot, freshman Shane Kagy placed third in the number three singles and the doubles pairing of sophomore Rex Chapman and freshman Jonny Klug finished third.

“We had a good showing at conference,” Lautherbach said. “It was a pretty good tournament and we finished where were supposed to in the most of the positions. I think we had one or two positions that finished higher than their seed and a couple that finished a little bit lower.”

