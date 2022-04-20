Badger tennis wins first conference opening match of the season against Delavan-Darien

The Badger boys tennis team, who are coming off five consecutive seasons as Southern Lakes Conference Champions, have found themselves in a bit of unfamiliar territory starting off the season with a 1-3 overall record, all of which have been out-of-conference matches. But on Tuesday, April 19, with their first match against an in-conference opponent in Delavan-Darien, Badger picked up right where they left off in conference play, defeating the Comets 6-1.

“We have some returning letter winners who have had some success, but then we also have a lot of people that are filling in sports that are brand new,” Badger interim tennis coach Paul Lauterbach said. “The guys that have returned are really going to have to step up and take it up a level from what they did last year and the players in the newer positions are really going to have to improve throughout the rest of the season to achieve some of the goals we want to achieve.”

Badger's only team win up until Tuesday's matchup was against Bay Port on April 9 by a final score of 4-3.

Lauterbach has enjoyed being back on the coaching side of things this season after taking over in the interim for Katie Schultz, who is on maternity leave for the season. He previously coached the Badgers for 20 seasons up until 2020.

“I missed coaching. It has felt good to be back,” he said. “I did forget how long the nights are and the cold weather throughout the season, but it’s really good to be back. I have always loved coaching. We got a great bunch of guys.”

Despite the “brutal” weather that has plagued the Midwest for what feels like the past month and has caused many postponements and cancellations throughout the spring sports season, the kids have made it all worth it for Lauterbach.

“The long days, the cold nights, the kids are what makes coaching worthwhile,” he said. “If you’re not coaching for that reason, what’s the point?”

While it hasn’t been the start to the season so far that the Badgers have come to expect on the tennis court, all their goals are still within reach.

“The older guys have very much taken a leadership role,” Lauterbach said. “I think they have to continue to do that and I know they will.”

Individual results

Singles

Badger junior Evan Bernales won in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 over Delavan-Darien’s Isai Gomez.

Badger freshman Shane Kagy defeated Delavan-Dairen’s Jaden Volkert 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets.

Badger senior Nick Brennan defeated Delavan-Darien’s Yash Patel 6-3, 6-4.

Delavan-Darien’s Quinn O’Grady won the first set over Badger’s Lars Matson 6-2. Matson won the second set 7-6. O’Grady won the third and final set 6-4.

Doubles

Badger senior Nathan Buntrock and junior Marco Alberts defeated Delavan-Darien’s Kennedy Shepherd and Michael O’Dell in straight sets 6-0,6-0.

Badger freshman Jonny Klug and sophomore Rex Chapman won 6-2, 7-5 over Delavan-Dairen’s Eli Stickney and Kush Patel.

Badger seniors Clark Greene and Hiro Yaginuma defeated Delavan-Darien’s Camden Lockhardt and Kenneth Shackett 6-1,6-4.

Other tennis scores from Tuesday, April 19.

BIG FOOT HIGH - 6, EDGERTON HIGH - 1,

Singles:

No. 1 - Logan Longhenry, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Emmett Sund, EDGERTON HIGH, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 - Joshua Rolfs, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Isaac Zielke, EDGERTON HIGH, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 - Nolan Peyer, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Peter Hazeltine, EDGERTON HIGH, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 - Andrew Greenwald, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Aidan Greenley, EDGERTON HIGH, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Shane Crandall, EDGERTON HIGH - Owen Belz, EDGERTON HIGH def. Cristian Carreno, BIG FOOT HIGH - Jesse Robison, BIG FOOT HIGH, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 2 - Andrew Sachs, BIG FOOT HIGH - Alexis Castaneda, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Jonah Martin, EDGERTON HIGH - Nick Kleiboer, EDGERTON HIGH, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 3 - Jack Kammermeier, BIG FOOT HIGH - Scout Giroux, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Adam Nelson, EDGERTON HIGH - Andrew Gonzalez, EDGERTON HIGH, 6-4, 6-0.

