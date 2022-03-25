Big Foot boys tennis hopes to move into the top spot in the Rock Valley Conference this season

The Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian boys tennis team finished in 3rd place in the Rock Valley Conference in 2021. Last season was the first year with Faith Christian added to the Co-Op. This year, head coach Adam Westhauser returns for his third season (five years with the program) and they return much of their team from last year with only two players having graduated.

“I think a lot of the guys last year were just happy to have a season after not having one in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Westhauser said. “It was our first season playing Division 1 since we added Faith Christian, so it was a different division and a different sectional for the playoffs. But I think we enjoyed the different levels of competition and playing some different schools.”

Big Foot is primarily a Division 2 and 3 school when it comes to athletics.

“It was cool to almost have like two separate seasons,” he said. “We had like our conference season where we played our Division 2 schools and because of the added Co-Op with Faith Christian, we added a bunch of Division 1 matches to get ready for the playoffs.”

Coaching the boys and girls tennis teams at Big Foot has been the only head coaching job for Westhauser, but he is a tennis professional at Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn.

“I have been a tennis pro, taught tennis professionally full-time for over 13-14 years since I have been in high school,” he said.

Westhauser said the previous two seasons they have had a little over 20 players on the team and he expects around the same this season, if not more.

Williams Bay seniors Josh Rolfs, Nolan Peyer and Faith Christian’s Andrew Greenwald return as a few of the big players in singles, according to Westhauser.

“They’re the ones who had the most success, won the most matches and had the most postseason success last year,” he said.

Big Foot incoming freshman, Logan Longhenry, is someone Westhauser expects to challenge for one of those top spots.

“He grew up and played tennis from a very young age in a lot of local tournaments with a lot of success,” he said. “He’s been one I have been keeping an eye on and I’m excited to coach him and all the players.”

The amount of depth with singles players on the Big Foot Co-Op tennis team over the past couple years has been something Westhauser has appreciated and called a strength, but he’s also hopeful that can translate to doubles play.

“I have always found doubles to be a lot more fun, personally,” he said. “The tough part is figuring out partnerships and guys who will work well together. We have found some ways to find some fun doubles pairings in the past with guys working really well together, but that sort of comes off the cuff and there isn’t a whole lot of preemptive planning on the front end for some of those.”

With the uncertainty of the parings and doubles play, Westhauser admits that having strong singles players has helped.

“Knowing that if my singles guys can win a handful of matches and the doubles guys can squeak out a couple, we’re going to do well as a team,” he said.

While the tennis team has moved to Division 1, Westhauser’s first priority is still to compete in their Division 2 Rock Valley Conference.

“Especially with the COVID years, the boys seasons haven’t really had a dominant team,” he said. “There’s definitely been a little bit on my end for the girls and boys in trying to really compete for the conference title because we have been close. Hopefully we can challenge them for that and maybe squeak out a conference title.”

Practice is set to begin March 28 with the first matches set to begin in the first or second week of April.

