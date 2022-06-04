Big Foot’s Longhenry, Badger’s Alberts and Buntrock compete at state tennis meet; make it to the second round

Big Foot freshman Logan Longhenry and Badger’s doubles team of junior Marco Alberts and senior Nathan Buntrock both competed at the WIAA State Boys Tennis Championships from June 2-4, with each advancing the second round before their seasons ended.

Big Foot

Longhenry won his first match in straight sets against Marshfield’s Ryan Paulman 6-0, 6-1 Thursday morning, June 2.

“Logan played really, really well,” Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian head tennis coach Adam Westhauser said. “He took care of what he needed to and played very well overall. All of his shots were working for what he was trying to do and it was complete match by him.”

After advancing to the second round, Longhenry faced off against Moona Grove’s Chase Lindwall, who he also played against in the sectional tournament a week prior. Lindwall won 6-2, 6-0.

“It was a good challenge, Logan played well and I don’t even think the score reflects some of the close points,” Westhauser said. “This will just be a great learning experience for him. With Logan just as a freshman and playing Chase as a senior, who’s probably going to go on and play tennis collegiately, for him to get a taste of what might look like, is only going to be of benefit.”

Westahuser is hopeful Longhenry can build on the early success he has already had and the next few years.

“He got a good first round match where he took care of business,” he said. “I told him to take what he can from this experience. I wanted him to play his best and feel good about it. I told him, while he may not have super high expectations; he’s on track to do something not a lot of guy tennis players from Big Foot have done.”

Longhenry finished the season with an individual record of 20-6.

Badger

Alberts and Buntrock won in a three-set battle over Hudson’s Ryan Arthur and Sam Penfield 6-4, 1-6, 10-4 in their opening round match on Thursday, June 2.

They were back on the court on Friday morning, where they were defeated 6-2, 6-3 by Neenah’s Henry Werner and Satchel Moss.

They finished the season with an outstanding overall record of 19-5.

